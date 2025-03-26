Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Liverpool’s plans for Ibrahima Konate amid links with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The France international swapped RB Leipzig for Liverpool in the summer of 2021 after the Premier League side agreed to pay his £36 million (€43m, $46.4m) release clause.

Since then, Konate has bagged five goals and four assists in 124 appearances for the Reds – 109 of which have been starts.

In the past year or so, the 6ft 4in defender has become a vital component of the Merseyside outfit’s success, and that has led to transfer links with top European sides.

The 25-year-old’s contract runs until 2026, and fans are increasingly fearful that this could be a repeat of the situation where Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah are into the last few months of their deals.

However, transfer expert Romano has made it clear Arne Slot’s team have no intention of letting Konate leave Anfield anytime soon, despite PSG and Madrid being credited with interest.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Liverpool insist on extending his contract, it’s one of the priorities for the club and they are working on it.”

This backs up what TEAMtalk reported about the Frenchman, with our sources stating Liverpool want to keep him for the foreseeable future.

GO DEEPER: Five Liverpool targets available for free this summer, including Van Dijk and Salah replacements

Konate yet to accept Liverpool offer

Back in January, Konate confirmed a contract proposal had come his way. But as of late March, the big defender is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

When asked about his contract talks, he replied: “Who talked about that a few months ago? The club didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything. It’s one person who said that.

“I was not ready, I didn’t know when he said that. But after that, I spoke with the club. I think I am really focussed on what is happening now. We will see what will happen. Yes (I have been offered a deal). This is another conversation (whether I am close to signing).”

For Liverpool’s sake, if captain Van Dijk does not extend his deal, Konate’s importance at Anfield will grow tenfold. If the Dutchman stays, retaining Konate may be a smart move, particularly as they would likely have to fork out tens of millions for a replacement.

At a time when the Reds seem destined to win only their second Premier League title, supporters are concerned some key personnel will be heading for pastures new. Who stays and who goes remains to be seen.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Isak swap deal, Bournemouth raids

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer FOUR players to sign Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak this summer.

Reports suggest the Reds are prepared to offer the Magpies Joe Gomez, fellow defender Jarrell Quansah, utility man Harvey Elliott, and winger Ben Doak in a bid to recruit the lethal striker.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk revealed that Bournemouth will discuss the futures of Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo amid interest from Liverpool in an internal meeting this week.

While the Cherries will not stand in Kerkez’s way if he wants to leave this summer, nothing is advanced on a move for him and Semenyo.

Finally, Liverpool’s chances of signing Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi may be over, with Arsenal seemingly inching closer to his signature.

Which position should Liverpool prioritise for summer signings?