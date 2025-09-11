Fabrizio Romano insists Liverpool could soon turn the tables over Ibrahima Konate’s future as far as a new deal is concerned, despite confirming Real Madrid’s “serious interest”, though TEAMtalk can share why the Reds are already fearing the worst.

The French defender falls out of contract at Anfield next summer and could walk away as a free agent from July 1, 2026. Despite Liverpool first holding talks with the 26-year-old over an extension last autumn, the player is understood to have already rejected three proposals from the Merseysiders to commit to a new deal.

Now, with Konate able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1, the Reds are entering a critical phase with the defender and amid heavy speculation that a free transfer move to Real Madrid is an increasing possibility.

The Spanish giants have already plundered the Premier League champions once this year, signing Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of his contract, though Los Blancos did ultimately pay a €10m (£8.6m, $12m) fee with Liverpool to bring the player in one month ahead of his contact’s expiry to allow him to play at the Club World Cup.

Seeing another of their prized assets depart Merseyside for Madrid in a second successive summer would be a bitter pill for the Reds to swallow, and Romano is all too aware that Real “don’t want to upset” Liverpool.

And in a message that suggests the tables can still be turned, the reporter insists the Reds are not yet giving up hope of tying him down to a new deal.

“Real Madrid have a genuine interest in the situation of Ibrahima Konate, but they don’t want to upset Liverpool,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Liverpool will have the chance, for sure, in September, October, November, December – until the end of the season – to try and extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate.

“Despite agreements between Liverpool and the player being very close one year ago, these conversations stopped because of new details being discussed.

“Real Madrid internally keep thinking of Konate.”

Spanish media are already talking up Konate move to Real Madrid

Despite that, Romano insists Real Madrid cannot be underestimated, describing their interest as serious.

“They will maintain this name high on their list for names in 2026,” he added.

“Don’t underestimate their interest in Konate because Real Madrid are seriously interested in the player.

“But for now, the ball is still in Liverpool’s court. Even this summer, Liverpool wanted to discuss with Konate – but still no agreement.”

Despite Romano’s message of hope for the Reds, the situation is far from ideal for Liverpool and the loss of another key star as a free agent would not reflect well on sporting director Richard Hughes or CEO of football, Michael Edwards.

Both men have done all they can to try and prevent the situation, but given his importance to Arne Slot’s side, there has also been an unwillingness to cash in and turn their back on a player, who was a vital cog in their Premier League title success last season.

Indeed, Konate continues to be a mainstay of Slot’s side and while his exit would hit them hard, they are also said to be preparing somewhat for his loss.

To that end, reports in the Spanish media this week declared his exit from Anfield as a ‘sure thing’, with club bosses now preparing for his painful departure as a free agent, and having seen three contract offers fail.

Perhaps the most worrying update, though, came on Wednesday from The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana – who specialises in covering Real Madrid.

When asked if Real Madrid have any alternatives to Konate already in mind, such as Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, Cortegana replied: “I haven’t heard anything about Van de Ven but Konate is a different case.

“Liverpool’s France centre-back is admired behind the scenes at Madrid. He is one of Europe’s elite defenders and his contract ends next summer.

“I don’t believe he was a real option in this summer window, with all due respect to other reporters’ information.”

Cortegana then dropped the bombshell when the trusted reporter revealed Real Madrid believe Konate wants to sign for them.

“Madrid believe Konate would like to play for them, but we don’t know how hard Liverpool are pushing for an extension,” he continued.

“Konate could be playing both sides in negotiations until he chooses the option that suits him best.”

