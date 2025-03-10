Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Liverpool’s chase for a new left-back and revealed that three names have already been approved by Arne Slot, although it’s a brilliant Bournemouth star who continues to lead the way.

The left-back position has been identified as a priority to upgrade during the upcoming summer transfer window, with Andy Robertson looking a shadow of the player who was a key performer during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at Anfield.

The 30-year-old has failed to register a single assist in the Premier League this season and has just one in total in 37 games in all competitions, as his startling decline continues.

Kostas Tsimikas has proven to be an able deputy for the Scotland international, but Slot feels the left side of his defence could still do with an injection of real quality – with Romano providing some more information on how far along Liverpool are in their search to do just that.

And it’s a player who TT has continually reported as their favourite for the role who Romano is talking up again, in the form of outstanding Bournemouth talent Milos Kerkez.

Indeed, TT transfer insiders Fraser Fletcher, Rudy Galetti and Ben Jacobs have been keeping a close eye on the Anfield outfit’s search for Robertson’s long-term replacement, and it’s the name of Kerkez that keeps on popping up.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano re-iterates that Kerkez is on a three-man shortlist that has been given the nod by Slot.

He said: “It’s not something guaranteed or agreed at this stage, it’s still early; but Liverpool want to bring in a new left-back in the summer as well as a centre-back and Kerkez is one of three main names on the shortlist already approved by Arne Slot.

“Contacts are expected to follow and continue in the next months; Liverpool’s interest is genuine and concrete, as the ‘world-class’ Kerkez is attracted by Champions League football for his future and there’s a chance to make the deal happen this summer. Now we wait for the next weeks to understand when and how the contacts will continue.

“The price tag? Sources see a deal happening for a fee of around €40/45m. But Bournemouth will make a final decision on the price as soon as we get closer to the summer transfer window.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ The FOUR Liverpool players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Liverpool remain favourites for Kerkez

The Reds do appear to have a trump card to play when it comes to trying to bring Kerkez to Anfield, in the form of sporting director Richard Hughes.

It was Hughes who brought the Hungary international to the south cast while he was in a similar role at Bournemouth, and there is a strong belief that he can seal a deal for the 21-year-old.

Kerkez put his talents on full show again with arguably one of the assists of the season at Tottenham on Sunday, but he is not the only left-back on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer.

Wolves defender Rayan Ait Nouri has been heavily linked and would potentially be a cheaper alternative, although both Arsenal and Manchester United remain keen on the Molineux man.

The other Premier League star linked with a move to Merseyside is Fulham’s USMNT star Antonee Robinson, who impressed Slot playing for the Cottagers against Liverpool this season.

Either way, it looks like a new left-back will be arriving at Anfield this summer – it just remains to be seen who it is.

