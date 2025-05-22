Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Florian Wirtz including confirming the Reds are fully prepared to break records, while another top source has named who Wirtz’s arrival would likely force out of Anfield.

The race to sign Wirtz in what’s shaping up to potentially be the most expensive transfer of the summer has narrowed down to two. After Manchester City pulled out and links to Real Madrid were dismissed, it’s now a straight fight between Bayern Munich and Liverpool for Wirtz.

Liverpool held a well-documented meeting in England with Wirtz’s camp one week ago. According to sources in Germany, that was followed by an urgent meeting between Michael Edwards (FSG’s CEO of Football) and the FSG top brass in Boston.

The outcome of the second meeting was Liverpool have approved the signing of Wirtz and have made the record-breaking sums required to seal a deal available.

Leverkusen value Wirtz at a gigantic €150m / £126m, though that has not put Liverpool off, such is the regard he’s held in at Anfield. Liverpool’s current record buy remains the £85m (add-ons included) paid to Benfica when signing Darwin Nunez in 2022.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the Wirtz saga via his YouTube channel.

Romano reiterated Liverpool are fully prepared to pay Leverkusen a colossal transfer fee having informed Wirtz and his family as much.

However, despite reports in Germany claiming Bayern ‘fear’ Liverpool will win the race, Romano insisted no decision has yet been reached.

And per the reporter, it is Wirtz himself who holds the keys to a record-breaking transfer to Liverpool given the Reds will not have an issue agreeing a fee with Leverkusen. As such, the onus is now on Liverpool to turn the player’s head.

“The player is now talking with his family and considering the options available,” began Romano. “So the battle for Florian Wirtz is absolutely ongoing.

“Bayern maintain their confidence to get the player and Bayern are pushing to close the deal for Wirtz. But also Bayern still need an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen.

“On Liverpool’s side they remain calm. Liverpool made their best efforts to present the project to Wirtz.

“Liverpool told the player ‘if you want to come, we will be ready’ in terms of negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen and in terms of offering him an important contract and important project.

“But it’s really important to see what the player wants to do. The crucial part of this story is the player. Bayern maintain their confidence and Liverpool are still there, waiting to see what Florian decides to do.”

Liverpool pushing for Florian Wirtz / Sacrificial lamb named

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg also weighed in on the situation, reaffirming Wirtz is Liverpool’s “absolute dream target” for the attacking midfield role.

Plettenberg also revealed Liverpool are continuing to push behind the scenes in their quest to get the green light from Wirtz. The Reds are not only in direct contact with his family, but with Wirtz himself and those contacts continue to take place.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Florian Wirtz remains Liverpool’s absolute dream target for the number 10 role. Liverpool are maintaining contact with the Wirtz family and Wirtz himself – as are FC Bayern.

“As of Wednesday afternoon, no official offers have been received by Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“Stay or go? Internally, Wirtz still hasn’t informed Leverkusen of his decision. That’s exactly what everyone involved is currently waiting for.”

A follow-up from Plettenberg subsequently hinted at who Liverpool will sell if Wirtz were to arrive.

“A departure of Harvey Elliott is possible,” wrote Plettenberg. “There are many interesting enquiries, and talks are ongoing.

“Liverpool would not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in.”

Elliott has struggled to make an impression on Arne Slot this season. He’s found it difficult to displace Dominik Szoboszlai in the No 10 role and if Wirtz were to arrive, Elliott would be allowed to leave.

