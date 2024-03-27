Romano teases Liverpool fans with ‘one to watch’ claim about classy midfielder; Man Utd chief Ratcliffe to have final say

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a summer move is ‘possible’ for long-term Liverpool target Khephren Thuram.

The Reds were heavily linked with the Nice youngster last summer and in January but Jurgen Klopp ultimately opted to bring in other midfielders as part of his squad rebuild.

The 23-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in Ligue 1 and several clubs are keen to bring him in at the end of the season.

Thuram has made 22 appearances for Nice so far this term, scoring one goal in the process. He generally plays as a defensive midfielder and averages1.75 tackles per game.

He also has the energy to contribute in attack, with 3.28 progressive carries per match – putting him in the top 3% of all players in the division for that stat.

With Thiago set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, Thuram could be brought in as a replacement for the Spaniard.

Nice – who are owned by Man Utd minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group – are expected demand around €40 million (£34.8 million) for him.

Khephren Thuram ‘one to watch’ for Liverpool

According to Romano, Thuram is ‘one to watch’ for Liverpool fans this summer as he looks to take on new a challenge away from Nice.

“Khephren Thuram could be one to watch this summer after also being linked with Liverpool and other top clubs almost a year ago. There’s also been another key development in the Nice midfielder’s future as he’s changed agents.

“Now there’s new agent in charge, Sport Cover; so let’s see how they will handle this matter. Liverpool were informed about conditions of the deal last summer but he was never on top of their list.

“Still, I think this summer a move is possible with Italian and English clubs interested, with new agent we have to see who’s going to move now, but there hasn’t been anything concrete in terms of contacts or proposals happening yet.

Romano gives update on future of Luis Diaz

Romano also provided an update on Luis Diaz’s future at Anfield, after his father hinted in a recent interview that he could make a move to LaLiga.

“Staying with Liverpool, some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative.

“He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

