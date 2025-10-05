Liverpool suffered a major blow in their pursuit of a Barcelona star in the summer transfer window, according to a report in the Spanish media, but Luis Suarez has since been personally involved in trying to convince him to move to Anfield.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool were very busy in the summer transfer window and made eight major signings. Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong were among the players that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot brought to Anfield to make the starting line-up stronger.

Liverpool also signed a new centre-back in the summer of 2025, securing the services of 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni from Parma.

The defending Premier League champions were also close to a deal for Marc Guehi, with the England international centre-back having undergone a medical, only for Crystal Palace to pull the plug late on deadline day after they failed to sign a suitable replacement.

Sport has now revealed that Guehi was not the only top-class international centre-back that Liverpool failed to sign in the summer of 2025.

The Spanish publication has claimed that Liverpool were among four clubs with ‘offers’ for Ronald Araujo, but the Barcelona centre-back turned all of them down.

Faced with the ‘threat’ of losing Ibrahima Konate at the end of the season when his current contract runs out, Liverpool ‘moved’ to sign the Barcelona centre-back.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Juventus also tried to convince the Uruguay international to leave Barcelona, but the 26-year-old made it ‘clear’ to his representatives that ‘he did not want to leave Barcelona’.

Araujo is under contract at the defending Spanish champions until the summer of 2031 and had a release clause of €60million (£52.2m, $70.5m) in his contract in the summer, and he ‘wants to succeed’ at Barcelona.

The defender has been at Barcelona since 2018 and has scored 11 goals and seven goals in 181 appearances for the first team, while winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey twice each.

Luis Suarez wants Ronald Araujo to join Liverpool

Despite Araujo turning down Liverpool in the summer of 2025, rumours persist that the defending Premier League champions still want him.

Leoni will be out of action for the rest of the season and possible until 2027, with Konate yet to sign a new contract with Liverpool.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Marc Guehi remains Liverpool’s top centre-back target, with the Reds possibly making a bid for the Palace star in the January transfer window.

Guehi will become a free agent at Palace next summer, as things stand, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also taking a shine to him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, said about Guehi and Liverpool: “Guehi is the preferred option for Liverpool, there is no doubt about that.

“Their stance on him has not changed since the failed move in the last transfer window, and there is a very strong belief that he would fit well with their playing system and future vision.

“Obviously, they cannot control Guehi’s thoughts from this moment and there is always a chance another club could turn his head, but they very much hope to sign him next year.

“Through the blueprints they have for how this team evolves and the data they have on Guehi and how their defenders need to play, he completely fits.

“It’s not even just his defensive ability that excites them, it is also his decision-making on the ball and his ability to play out of defence. He really is a good all-around fit.

“It would be mad of them to not have other players on their radar too because we are fast approaching a time when the centre of their defence needs a shake-up.

“Van Dijk is in his mid-thirties and Konate could be leaving. But in an ideal world, I still believe they want Guehi and would take him over any other option.”

The Spanish press, though, has mentioned Araujo as also being on Liverpool’s radar for a 2026 transfer.

TuttoJuve and Defensa Central had earlier reported Liverpool’s interest in Araujo as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, and speculation persists.

On September 19, E-Noticies, a Catalan news outlet, revealed that Liverpool and Barcelona legend Luis Suarez has personally got involved in trying to convince Araujo to move to Anfield, with the two having played together for Uruguay.

The report claimed that Suarez has ‘contacted’ Araujo and has told him ‘to sign for Liverpool’, adding: ‘Luis Suarez calls and tells him that Liverpool are going all out for his signing’.

It must be noted, though, that no other publication, either in Spain or in England, has since backed that claim, so it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

What is clear, though, is that Liverpool remain interested in Araujo, but it is hard to see any transfer happening in the January transfer window, with Barcelona aiming to win LaLiga for the second season in a row and also determined to clinch the Champions League.

Meanwhile, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed the latest on Liverpool’s quest to convince Ibrahima Konate to sign a new contract and extend his stay at Anfield, amid Real Madrid’s determination to snap him up on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool are also ready to break their own transfer record to sign a winger they think if perfect to replace Mohamed Salah in the long run.

And finally, Liverpool have been tipped to raid Newcastle United for one of their star players, after signing Alexander Isak from the Magpies in the summer of 2025.

