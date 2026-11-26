Liverpool are not willing to keep Ronald Araujo at Anfield next season on the wages that he is on at the moment, according to a journalist, as the Barcelona-owned defender’s comments on his future come to light.

Araujo has been one of Liverpool’s best players since joining from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old Uruguay international has been deployed as a centre-back as well as a centre-back by Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola this season.

Araujo has impressed for the Merseyside club, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 17 matches in all competitions.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 30 that Liverpool are happy with Araujo and want to keep him at the club on a permanent deal.

However, Liverpool do not want to trigger the £47million buy option in the loan deal with Barcelona.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are willing to pay between £40m and £45m for the Uruguayan.

We understand that Liverpool and Barcelona have already held talks over a permanent deal for Araujo.

It has now been claimed in the Spanish media that Liverpool have an issue with Araujo’s wages.

According to Sport journalist Xavi Espinosa, Liverpool want to pay Araujo less than his current wages to sign him on a permanent deal.

Espinosa wrote on X at 1:33pm on November 24: “Liverpool don’t want to pay the €55 million for Araujo.

“They paid €70 million for Jeremy Jacquet. With the prices being paid in the Premier League, it would be a joke for Barca.

“They’ll renegotiate a lower price. At this price, I’d keep him in June.”

Espinosa added: “The issue is the salary, 8M. He earns more than almost the entire Liverpool squad. That’s where they’ll negotiate.”

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Ronald Araujo happy at Liverpool

Just as Liverpool are happy with Araujo, the defender is enjoying life at the Premier League club, too, but he has not made a final decision on his future yet.

Araujo told The Athletic on November 20 when asked about his future: “I think it’s still very early to talk about that.

“I try to take each day as it comes, enjoy myself and do what I like doing best.

“There’s still a long way to go (in his loan) and it doesn’t depend on just one person; it depends on a lot of people.

“So we have to wait and, when the time comes, make whatever decision needs to be made.”

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