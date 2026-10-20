Ronald Araujo drops ‘we’ll see’ tease to Liverpool when asked about factors around permanent transfer

Liverpool star Ronald Araujo is giving nothing away on his future

Ronald Araujo has opened up with an honest and detailed response when asked if he is keen to make his loan move to Liverpool from Barcelona a permanent one next summer, insisting it is “too early” to say either way, despite claims that Julian Ward has already decided on the Uruguayan.

The 27-year-old was allowed to move to Anfield over the summer after falling down the pecking order under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, joining the Reds on a season’s loan that gave the Merseyside giants the option to make the move permanent next summer for a fixed €55m (£47m, $63m) fee.

Regarded as a centre-half by trade, Araujo has become something of a fixture in the Liverpool side – and provided a great deal of solidity to a previously weak position – at right-back.

That has raised calls for his move to be made permanent as a matter of urgency, though Araujo himself is happy to bide his time, get his career back on track at Anfield and simply do all he can to aid Liverpool.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Villarreal at Anfield, Araujo said: “It’s very early to talk about these things.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every day, continue to grow, develop, to play, to give what’s required of me, to have that confidence.

“I’m really happy. Really happy to be here; my family are also very happy. But it’s a bit early to be talking about those things.”

It was claimed earlier this month that new Liverpool sporting director Ward was already eager to sign off on his permanent move, with two factors cited for him giving the green light.

Despite that, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey explained why Araujo’s priority remains to re-establish himself at Barcelona, despite the player opening up on how quickly he has settled at Anfield and why he loves their fans so much…

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer hinges on Barcelona as Hansi Flick decision looms

Araujo loving life on Merseyside; sends message to Liverpool fans

Underlining his happiness at Anfield and his desire to help Liverpool enjoy a strong season, Araujo continued: “I’ll tell you I’m really happy here, my family’s very happy – that’s also very important.

“And I’m just really hungry to go on in this season and give everything, give the best that I can of myself, continue to learn, continue to grow as a player, which is what I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’m having that game time, those minutes, and that’s what I want. Then we’ll see what happens and what I want for the future.”

Araujo’s commitment to the cause and his full-blooded displays for the Reds have quickly earned him affection from the fanbase, and he admits they have helped him settle in a new league and a new country.

“I came from a big side, as is Liverpool. I think people here, it’s almost like they’re more intense,” he said.

“When you go down the street, when you go out to the centre of Liverpool, or you go out to eat something.

“But that’s lovely. You see how they experience football themselves.

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“I’m very grateful. It’s a really important aspect to feel loved by the people, by the fans.

“Ultimately, as I always say, I try to give the very best of myself. I really feel represented by the fans when I go onto the pitch, when I give everything.

“Sometimes you play well, sometimes you play badly, but that’s football.

“But overall, it’s just about giving everything, and that’s what I’ll always do.

“I try to do that within every game, and I’m very grateful to every single person, because it’s lovely for a player to be recognised in that way.”