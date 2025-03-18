Virgil van Dijk may yet have some other options to consider

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, as Arne Slot’s side also identify a defender should Ibrahima Konate leave in the summer transfer window.

Van Dijk has been on the books of Liverpool since 2018 when he joined from Southampton and has been one of the best players for the Reds. The Netherlands international has already won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup (twice) and the Champions League with the Merseyside club, and it is very likely that he will become the champions of England with Liverpool again this season.

However, there is a distinct possibility that Van Dijk could leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The Netherlands international centre-back is out of contract at Liverpool this summer, and no new deal is in place.

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs reported on March 4 that Liverpool do not believe that Van Dijk is in talks with another club.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Van Dijk’s priority is to stay at Liverpool, but a new report has revealed that the defender has already decided to leave Anfield as a free agent this summer.

According to reliable Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri, sources have told him that Van Dijk feels that his time at Liverpool is over.

The former Celtic star has an offer from Al Hilal, but he would favour a move to Major League Soccer.

Tavolieri has revealed that the 33-year-old “would like to live one last adventure abroad before ending his professional career”.

Liverpool have seemingly wasted no time in identifying a potential replacement for Van Dijk and have targeted Barcelona central defender Ronald Araujo.

According to TuttoJuve, although Araujo, who can operate as a centre-back or as a right-back, renewed his contract with Barcelona only in January, his future at the LaLiga club is under doubt.

Araujo, who is an international teammate of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, has a release clause of €65million (£55m, $71m) in his contract for the early stages of the summer transfer window, which is appealing to the Reds.

The Premier League leaders have “decided to intensify surveillance” on the 26-year-old and view him as a long-term successor to Van Dijk.

Although Juventus are also said to be interested in the Uruguay international defender, the Bianconeri would find it tough to finance a deal for the Barcelona ace.

Liverpool target Nico Schlotterbeck as Ibrahima Konate replacement

Not only could Liverpool lose Van Dijk at the end of the season, but there is also a distinct possibility that Konate could leave Anfield as well.

The France international centre-back is under contract at the Reds until the summer of 2026, but he has not signed a new deal.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in Konate , and Liverpool could be forced to sell him this summer if he does not sign a new deal.

According to Tavolieri, Liverpool are targetting a potential deal for Nico Schlotterbeck should they have to cash in on Konate.

Schlotterbeck will cost at least €60million (£50.5m, $65.5m), according to the journalist, who has added that Liverpool would be ready to pay €50million (£42m, $54.6m) upfront plus the rest in bonuses for the 25-year-old Germany international centre-back.

Latest Liverpool news: Five strikers on radar, Isak contact

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool have identified five strikers for the summer transfer window.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, Joao Pedro of Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and Ipswich Town star Liam Delap are on the Reds’ radar.

Fraser Fletcher has also revealed that Milos Kerkez will hold a critical meeting with his agents this week over his future, as Liverpool show determination to sign the Bournemouth star in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Romano has revealed that Liverpool have already made an approach for Isak.

Romano said: “They want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, that’s the message from Newcastle.

“But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Isak.

“Arsenal will be there, they want Isak. [Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list, but for sure Isak and Sesko are the two main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Isak, they’ve already made some contact with people close to the player.

“So both clubs are interested in Isak. For Arsenal he’s the absolute top target, for Liverpool he’s one of the names they’re considering in that position.”

