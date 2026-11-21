Ronald Araujo has responded to Liverpool plans to sign him from Barcelona

Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo has responded to the club’s plans to sign him, after a reveal from Barcelona sporting director Deco in recent days.

Araujo has started eight of 10 games in the Premier League for the Reds and three of four in the Champions League. The Uruguayan defender has solidified himself in the right-back spot, despite primarily being a central defender.

He has spoken of his love for Liverpool already, and the fans are clearly enjoying having him in the side, too.

The Reds have the option to make his loan from Barcelona permanent in the summer, for £47million, and there have even been suggestions that the Merseyside club want to bring that forward.

While Araujo is happy, he’s clear in the fact there’ll be a while yet before the his stay potentially becomes permanent.

He told The Athletic: “I think it’s still very early to talk about that. I try to take each day as it comes, enjoy myself and do what I like doing best.

“There’s still a long way to go and it doesn’t depend on just one person; it depends on a lot of people. So we have to wait and, when the time comes, make whatever decision needs to be made.”

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Ronald Araujo happy at Liverpool after Barcelona hint

In the same interview, Araujo has reiterated how much he is enjoying being at Liverpool.

He said: “From the moment I arrived at Liverpool, everyone treated me as one of their own. They made everything so much easier — my team-mates, the staff and the fans too. I’m very grateful to them for the affection they’re showing me.

“The Premier League is more dynamic, more physical than La Liga. The matches are tricky here, no matter where your opponent is in the table. You’re always running for the full 90 minutes, but it’s something I personally find helps me. I’m very happy with this experience.

“I find it hard to speak sometimes, but I understand a lot.”

With an option to buy from Barcelona in his deal, the club’s sporting director, Deco, has suggested the sale would be good for the club.

He said on Spanish radio this week: “The most important thing for us is to see a Ronald who has recovered and is happy. If he later decides to stay there, Liverpool has a buyout option and they know what they need to do.

“They’ll also have to negotiate with him, not just with us. Of course, the money wouldn’t hurt us.”