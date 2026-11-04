Araujo reveals Liverpool fan love with big reveal on when he’ll decide on permanent transfer

Ronald Araujo has moved to play down claims that a permanent move to Liverpool could be sealed in a matter of weeks, following reports that Barcelona are now willing to sanction a cut-price sale, and with the player himself admitting just how much affection he has for the Anfield faithful.

There’s an adage in football that you should never fall in love with a loan player, given the fragility of the arrangement and the fact that not too many actually go on to make their temporary moves permanent.

That may or may not be proven with Araujo, who joined the Reds on a season’s loan from Barcelona over the summer, though the fact that the move contained an option to make permanent for €55million (£47.2m, $63.8m) certainly gives hope.

Araujo has settled into his new surroundings almost instantaneously, proving an undroppable force from the somewhat unorthodox right-back position he has now grown into.

His presence alongside Jeremy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk has certainly given the Reds’ rearguard more purpose and solidity, while the player’s openness to talk about his mental health battles, together with his wholehearted and committed displays have quickly earned him the affection of the Anfield faithful.

As a result, speculation of a permanent move to Merseyside have quickly gathered pace, and a recent report claimed the club’s recently appointed sporting director, Julian Ward, was eager to secure his signing for the long term.

Araujo, though, himself, has now come clean on those chances, and instead insists that while has huge affection for the Liverpool supporters, it’s far too soon to say a permanent move now looks nailed on.

“The truth is I am very happy, very happy,” Araujo told Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.

“It all happened so quickly, but I am very happy, very grateful to the people. From the moment I arrived here at the club, they’ve made me feel like one of them.

“Also, my teammates, the coaching staff, the people who work at the club. And yeah, I’m very happy, very grateful and enjoying it, and love playing football and being on the pitch.”

Despite that, Araujo has issued some words of caution over his future, having revealed when a decision on a permanent move could be reached…

DON’T MISS: Liverpool insider reveals current FSG thinking on signing Ronald Araujo outright

Araujo willing to wait on permanent Liverpool transfer

Just last week, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed the Reds had already approached Barca about turning Araujo’s loan into a permanent deal, albeit in the hope of securing his signing for a fee some distance lower than the price already negotiated.

Barcelona’s motivation is clear. They want to generate funds through Araujo’s departure so they can press ahead with their own recruitment plans, with a left-sided central defender high on their wanted list.

As exclusively revealed earlier last week, we understand Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez has emerged as one potential option for the Blaugrana.

And just a day after Bailey’s story emerged, a second source then confirmed that conversations had taken place between Barca and Liverpool over bringing that permanent transfer forward by six months.

Despite the optimism, Araujo remains cautious and is adamant that any decision is still “many months away”.

“But there’s still a long way to go,” he insisted.

“The decision won’t be made for many months yet. So I’m trying to enjoy each day, give everything I have, keep working, keep improving and help the club win trophies.”

“I firmly believe in the team we have. We have a great squad, with experienced players and young players with enormous talent.

“So I’ll keep working, and we’ll see what happens in the future. For now, we have to enjoy the moment.”

Araujo and Liverpool will be looking to bounce back quickly after the disappointment of Sunday’s home defeat to Arsenal, as they take on Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

With regard to potential January arrivals, it’s been reported that Ward has already put the ‘groundwork in’ over the £57m signing of a midfield destroyer, with an insider rating their chances of a deal in the winter window.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can free up some space in their squad by offloading an international star whose Anfield career has died a death under Andoni Iraola.