Liverpool transfer hinges on Barcelona as Hansi Flick decision looms

Ronald Araujo will leave Barcelona in 2027 if there is no indication that Hansi Flick wants him back at the club, TEAMtalk understands, with the Liverpool loan star’s long-term future increasingly dependent on the German head coach.

The Uruguay international joined Liverpool on loan during the summer transfer window after being informed by Flick that he could not guarantee him the level of playing time he wanted at Barcelona.

Araujo was therefore given the green light to consider a move, but only if the right opportunity emerged.

We understand Araujo did not want to leave Barcelona simply for the sake of it, having been regarded as an important part of the club’s long-term plans when sporting chief Deco handed him a new five-and-a-half-year contract in January 2025.

However, his standing changed significantly last season. Araujo made only 11 La Liga starts and found himself having to settle for a number of appearances from the substitutes’ bench, leaving him increasingly frustrated with his situation under Flick.

After discussions with the Barcelona head coach, Araujo was told he could explore a departure, with Saudi Pro League clubs showing interest before the Liverpool opportunity emerged.

Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcements, particularly at right-back, ultimately provided the Uruguay international with an attractive alternative.

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Liverpool to hold talks over permanent Araujo deal

Araujo, 27, arrived at Anfield on an initial loan agreement which includes an option worth €55million (£47.2m / $63.8m) to make the transfer permanent, and we understand Liverpool have been delighted with his start to life on Merseyside.

Araujo has also settled quickly into English football and life away from Barcelona, with those around the player increasingly positive about how the move has developed.

Liverpool, though, are in no rush to make a decision on his long-term future.

Sources confirm the club have plans to hold talks with Araujo in the New Year to discuss his situation and understand how he feels about potentially remaining at Anfield.

Liverpool recognise that the €55million option is only relevant if the player himself wants to make the move permanent, and they do not want discussions over his future to become a distraction.

The priority at Liverpool is therefore to ensure Araujo remains settled and focused on his performances, with the club’s door effectively open should he decide that Merseyside is where he wants to continue his career.

However, speaking to sources close to Araujo’s camp, we understand the defender does not currently regard his Barcelona career as finished.

Araujo could play for Barcelona again – but it’s up to Flick

Araujo remains open to the possibility of returning to the Nou Camp, but the stance of Flick will be crucial to that decision.

If the Barcelona boss makes it clear that Araujo will once again have an important role within his plans, the player would consider returning.

If there is no such indication, however, we understand Araujo is expected to leave Barcelona in 2027 and look for a permanent move elsewhere, with Liverpool naturally positioned as one of the clubs who could benefit from that situation.

Flick’s position will therefore be closely monitored over the coming months. The German coach signed a new two-year contract with Barcelona this summer, which also includes an option for a further year, meaning his influence over Araujo’s future is set to remain significant.

For now, Liverpool are allowing the defender to concentrate entirely on his football, but the New Year is expected to bring the first meaningful discussions over whether his loan spell can eventually become a permanent Anfield stay.

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