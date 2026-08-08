Liverpool set Ronald Araujo buy clause as medical scheduled

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the price Liverpool can sign Ronald Araujo for at the end of his loan spell from Barcelona.

Liverpool may be in talks for wingers Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, but new head coach Andoni Iraola has identified defence as a crucial area that needs strengthening. Ibrahima Konate left for Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier this summer, while Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet are all recovering from injury.

Those developments have depleted Iraola’s options at centre-back. There are also concerns over the long-term fitness of right-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Araujo is set to arrive at Anfield to help ease those problems. In a shock twist on Friday night, Romano revealed that Liverpool have agreed to sign the Uruguayan on a season-long loan from Barca.

The journalist has now provided the following update on social media: ‘Ronald Araujo doesn’t travel with Barça squad today as he’s flying to Liverpool tomorrow for medical tests. The buy option clause worth €55m (as per @ffpolo) for June 2027 is not mandatory, while #LFC will cover full salary.’

€55m equates to just over £47m, giving Liverpool fans an indication of how much a permanent transfer for Araujo will cost.

On Friday, Romano stated that Liverpool were prioritising the capture of a new centre-half over a right-back. Just hours later and they had reached an agreement for Araujo.

It is a clever move as the 27-year-old mainly plays in central defence but can also operate as a right-back if needed.

Although, there may be some concerns among Liverpool supporters over why Barca were happy to let him go. Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia were all ahead of Araujo in Barca’s pecking order at centre-back.

We confirmed on Saturday morning that Liverpool moved for Araujo after Iraola requested the signing of defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool looked at John Stones before Ronald Araujo – sources

Iraola is understood to be a fan of the player’s experience and versatility.

Our sources state that Liverpool explored other options before agreeing terms for Araujo, such as John Stones and Ezri Konsa.

Stones recently joined Inter Milan after leaving Manchester City, while Konsa is admired by both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Araujo, and they swooped in quickly after Barca made them aware of his availability.

Liverpool also remain in talks for Paris Saint-Germain wide men Barcola and Mbaye. We can confirm that they are leading the charge for Barcola, though Arsenal have entered the frame.

We revealed on Thursday that Liverpool have ramped up talks for Mbaye as they try to fend off rival interest from Manchester City.