Rooney slams ‘naive and stupid’ Liverpool star after Man City loss but Carragher disagrees

Wayne Rooney singled out Ryan Gravenberch for heavy criticism following Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, branding the midfielder ‘naive and stupid’ for putting himself in a position to get sent off, although Jamie Carragher had kinder words for the Reds star.

Gravenberch had arguably been the standout player on the pitch for the opening hour of the Anfield contest, which was City’s first match since being found guilty for breaching Premier League FFP rules.

However, the Netherlands star picked up a booking for a foul on Elliot Anderson shortly after half-time and was then shown a second yellow when he clumsily brought down City winger Jeremy Doku in the 62nd minute.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially looked as if he would not brandish a second card but ultimately did, as animated protestations from Liverpool’s players were waved away.

The decision turned the match completely in City’s favour, as goals from Erling Haaland, substitute Doku and Rayan Cherki meant City continued their 100 per cent record in the league under Enzo Maresca.

While City sit at the top of the table, ahead of reigning champions Arsenal, the result leaves Liverpool down in ninth ahead of their trip to Brentford next weekend.

And former Manchester United striker Rooney admitted that Gravenberch’s red card had a monumental impact on the game, even if he had sympathy for the midfielder’s ‘harsh’ first booking.

“I think the first yellow card is harsh,” Rooney said, while watching back replays of Gravenberch’s foul on Anderson in the Match of the Day studio.

“He’s obviously gone for the ball, it’s a poor touch by Elliot Anderson, and then he just nicks it and Gravenberch catches him on the top of his foot and then he goes down.

“So it’s probably not a yellow card.

“But for me, the second one, when you’ve been booked and you’re on a yellow card then you leave yourself in a position where you can get a second yellow card and sent off.

“It’s a bit naive and stupid for that second yellow card.”

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Carragher backs ‘bright spark’ Gravenberch

Despite those negative comments, Anfield legend Carragher claimed that Gravenberch’s much-improved display should not be ignored by Liverpool fans, even if it did end with the unfortunate red card.

“The big bright spark for me today was seeing Gravenberch back to being the player that he is, and the player he’s been for Liverpool for the last two years,” Carragher continued. “He was outstanding when they won the title.

“Now, he’s started really poorly under the new manager and been taken out of the team.

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“There’s no way Florian Wirtz should be playing ahead of Gravenberch. Different positions, I get that.

“Gravenberch is 6 foot 3, he can open his legs, he can play, he can score goals, he gives you so much more and there’s got to be a rejig of that midfield because what Florian Wirtz is giving Liverpool right now is nowhere near enough.”