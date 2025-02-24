Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have both agreed that the Premier League title is heading to Anfield this season after the Reds opened up a commanding 11-point lead at the summit and with the former Manchester United skipper forced into something of an awkward admission about Liverpool’s biggest strengths.

Arne Slot has proved an inspirational appointment at Anfield in succession to Jurgen Klopp and has put his side on pole position to win the league title in his first season at the helm – just the second time in 35 years that Liverpool will have been crowned as the champions of England. Their dominance at the summit was reinforced on Sunday as they pulled off an impressive 2-0 win at the home of four-time reigning champions Manchester City, with goals from the irreplaceable Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai doing the damage in the first half.

While nearest challengers Arsenal do have a game in hand on the Reds, Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to West Ham illustrated their lack of options in attack, with both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out for the remainder of the season.

As a result, Carragher expects them to drop more points after effectively ruling them out of the title chase.

“I think Liverpool are going to go on and win the title. It’s not so much the lead they have over Arsenal right now. Arsenal are in a situation where they’ve got no strikers. They’re gonna drop more points,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I think when you go through a season, there are statement wins when you win a league title. Beating Manchester City home and away is as big a statement as you could have. It’s almost a matter of when and not if.”

Keane was also forced into a somewhat awkward admission, claiming the title race is ‘all over’ and having highlighted the Reds’ biggest strengths.

“No doubt about it. The spine of the team is outstanding. They’re physically strong. The squad players are very good. They’ve got pace. Salah is amazing; his stats are fantastic. They’ve got momentum and the other teams are slipping up.

“They’ve seven games at home and they’ve only lost once [in the league] all season. Yeah, all over.”

READ MORE 🔴 Jamie Carragher warns ‘four or five’ Liverpool stars Arne Slot ‘doesn’t rate’ as THREE summer targets are named

Slot staying pragmatic over Liverpool title chances

With the away end at the Etihad also booming out ‘We’re gonna win the league’, the feeling at Liverpool right now is, understandably, of unbridled joy.

Their season could get even better too; the Reds are also through to the final of the Carabao Cup, where they face Newcastle on March 16, and also the favourites to win the Champions League, though a last-16 encounter with Paris Saint-Germain is not exactly a big reward for having topped the group stages of the competition.

All the same, Slot continues to take it one game at a time and is refusing to count any title chickens just yet, despite admitting the Reds are ‘in a good place’.

“You can ask every single question you want,” the manager said, before referencing recent and forthcoming matches. “But it is so hard to judge the league table before every game is played. In my opinion, Villa and City away are two very difficult games so you can drop points there.

“We are in a good position but we also know how hard it is to play against Wolves. Now we play Newcastle on Wednesday, who we drew 3-3 with. In every other league, having a lead like this would be comfortable.

“Three days ago we had a draw at Villa and people told me we weren’t in a good place and then three days later we win and it changes again. We work every single day to achieve this and it is three months of very hard work to maintain this. There is no secret. We are 11 points clear but Arsenal has one game in hand.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Fans call for Isak; Brazilian right-back eyed

Meanwhile, the Reds are expected to spend big this summer to further supplement Slot’s squad and the arrival of a new striker – amid claims Darwin Nunez could leave – is expected to figure highly on their wishlist.

One player they do admire is Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and, while the Magpies would do all in their power to prevent their super Swede from leaving, Liverpool fans have made it clear exactly why he’d be ideal for their system and having made a big plea for FSG to spend whatever it takes to bring the striker to Merseyside.

The Reds may also need a new right-back this summer if Trent Alexander-Arnold departs and reports in Brazil have namechecked a talented 21-year-old as now being right at the top of Richard Hughes’ wishlist.

On the subject of the summer window, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has detailed plans that the Reds have of spending up to £200m this summer, with two big signings merely the tip of the iceberg in what has been described as a ‘historic window’ on Merseyside.

POLL: How many trophies will Liverpool win this season under Arne Slot?