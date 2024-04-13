Marcus Edwards, Alex Grimaldo and Goncalo Inacio are being linked with moves to Liverpool under Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim is reported to have shortlisted three big-name signings to kickstart his Liverpool reign in style after tasking sporting director Richard Hughes with finding replacements for three of the biggest Reds stars of the Jurgen Klopp era.

It will be all change for the Merseysiders this summer when Klopp walks away from Anfield after close to nine years in the dug-out. Fiercely-missed, Klopp will depart Liverpool as one of the greatest managers in their history, having led the club to seven trophies and four major European finals during his hugely-successful time in charge.

While Klopp and his players are fully focused on ending his era with more trophy success – though the Premier League title now looks more likely than the Europa League after a hugely-disappointing 3-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield in the quarter-final first leg on Thursday – focus off the field has been on landing the best possible successor to the charismatic German.

That hunt is being led by Michael Edwards – back at Anfield with the shiny new title of CEO of football – who will hope to land on the very best successor and ensure the post-Klopp era on Merseyside remains just as successful.

And with Xabi Alonso recently removed from the conversation after he publicly pledged his loyalty to Bayer Leverkusen – with TEAMtalk exclusively breaking the news that the 42-year-old was ready to reject the Reds – the focus at Anfield has now very much fixed upon Sporting CP coach Amorim.

The 39-year-old is also regarded as one of the game’s best upcoming young coaches; like Alonso, he also has his side on track for domestic title glory this season.

Amorim wants Liverpool to sign £120m trio -report

And while Amorim has firmly denied he already has an agreement in place with Liverpool, it would come as a something of a surprise if the Reds did not land him as Klopp’s successor this summer.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that, despite the 39-year-old’s denials, talks have indeed taken place between the Sporting coach’s agent and representatives of Liverpool FC.

Furthermore, we understand that Amorim has made clear to his bosses at Sporting Lisbon that he would like to take the opportunity to coach the Reds if an agreement can be reached.

And amid claims a three-year deal is on offer at Anfield, it was reported earlier this week by Fabrizio Romano that any deal to bring him to Anfield could cost around the €10m (£8.5m) mark – significantly less than the original €20m (£17m) exit clause that exists in his deal.

In addition, as part of those talks, Football Insider now reports that Amorim has already handed incoming new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes a three-man summer shopping list – with two stars from his current Sporting CP side potentially reuniting with the 39-year-old coach on Merseyside.

Indeed, they claim Amorim has asked Anfield bosses to negotiate the signings of classy centre-half Goncalo Inacio and stylish winger Marcus Edwards as part of the talks to bring the coach to Anfield.

And while neither deal would come cheap – Inacio has a €60m (£51.4m) exit clause in his contract and Edwards is valued at €35m (£30m) – it’s reported Amorim sees the duo as essential signings to ensure his reign kicks-off in style.

Two Klopp favourites to be replaced at Liverpool

In addition, it’s claimed Amorim has also set his sights on Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Alex Grimaldo, who has enjoyed an astonishing season in Germany since his free-transfer move from Benfica.

Indeed, the Spaniard has an incredible 26-goal contributions this season – an incredible tally for a player, who while operating as an advanced wing-back this season, is effectively ranked as a defender.

Grimaldo is ranked in the €45m (£38.6m) bracket, meaning a move for all three would set Liverpool back an eye-watering £120m.

As part of that arrangement, it’s suggested Amorim is very much looking to Liverpool’s future with three of the biggest players of the Klopp era set to be replaced.

Indeed, Edwards is seen as a would-be replacement for Mo Salah on the wing, with the Egyptian tipped to seal a record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Inacio, a left-sided centre-half, is seen as an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk, with Joel Matip leaving this summer as a free agent.

And Grimaldo is seen as an upgrade for Andy Roberton, who, while not likely to leave Anfield any time soon, has suffered with injuries this season and at 30, it’s felt his best days are now behind him. The Scotland star is way down on his usual assists tally this season with just two to his name so far.

