Ruben Amorim told controversial reason he’ll become Liverpool hero in slap in face for Sporting

Potential new Liverpool manager Ruben Amorim has the potential to shine in the Premier League thanks to his Benfica roots rather than his brilliant Sporting CP spell, according to one observer.

Amorim spent a short period in charge of Braga before joining Sporting in March 2020. He has done brilliantly at the Jose Alvalade stadium, having transformed the club as a whole and also guided them to their first Portuguese title in 19 years during the 2020-21 season.

Under Amorim, Sporting have once again become a real force for Porto and Benfica to contend with, as they have also won two League Cups and one Portuguese Super Cup.

All of these factors have seen Liverpool identify Amorim as a top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, following Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen.

Barcelona are also firmly interested in Amorim, though they have given up in the managerial chase due to concerns about the 39-year-old’s potential cost and his relative lack of experience.

Former Portugal winger Diamantino Miranda has now weighed in on the rumours linking Amorim with Liverpool.

DON’T MISS – Ruben Amorim: Three positions Liverpool need to strengthen for their potential next manager

He thinks the fact Amorim played over 150 games for Benfica and honed his craft there will stand him in good stead for a Liverpool switch, despite the coach’s experience managing rivals Sporting.

“He’s got the Benfica school. He went to Benfica, which is a club very similar to Liverpool. So he’ll be someone who won’t be too surprised by the winning mentality and by representing legendary clubs,” Diamantino told the Portuguese press.

Liverpool in for ‘excellent’ Ruben Amorim

“I’d be very happy for Ruben Amorim, who is an excellent person. What he has shown in Portuguese football, he deserves to be given that opportunity. If there is one, no one would begrudge him taking such a big opportunity to coach Liverpool.”

Amorim has also been compared to Jose Mourinho and been tipped to follow in the footsteps of the ex-Chelsea boss by making a huge impact on the English game.

But Amorim shut down those comparisons recently. “It has nothing to do with it, it makes no sense and I have no illusions about it,” he said.

“I still remember last year everyone was speculating about whether I was going to leave Sporting. There are no comparisons between the great Jose Mourinho and the Sporting coach.”

Amorim’s release clause at Sporting previously stood at a huge €20million (£17m), though it has now fallen to €15m (£12.8m). This gives Liverpool a far better chance of being able to afford him.

READ MORE – Next Liverpool manager’s to-do list: Five major tasks for Klopp successor, from contracts to transfers