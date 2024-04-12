Ruben Amorim to help Liverpool sign ‘new Lionel Messi’ in stunning deal, as fresh Sporting link emerges

Ruben Amorim replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield will put Liverpool in pole position to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Marcus Edwards, a report has claimed.

Edwards came through the Tottenham academy and went on to have loan spells at Norwich City and Dutch side Excelsior. When it became clear that the winger would not pick up regular game time in North London, he left England altogether by joining Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal.

The left-footed attacker, who mainly likes to play on the right wing, went on to register 20 goals and 14 assists in 96 matches for Vitoria Guimaraes.

Edwards’ exciting performances saw him earn a €7.75million transfer to Sporting Lisbon in January 2022.

The former England U20 international has continued his development at Sporting. Following a brilliant solo goal against former club Tottenham in the Champions League group stage last season, Edwards was linked with a return to the Premier League.

Edwards remained in the Primeira Liga last summer though and has managed a further six goals and eight assists in 40 appearances this term.

On March 28, it emerged that both Spurs and Crystal Palace are interested in the wide man. But those clubs could now miss out to Liverpool.

As per Football Insider, Amorim is hoping to bring both Edwards and centre-back Goncalo Inacio with him to Liverpool in the summer.

Marcus Edwards to reunite with Amorim at Liverpool?

The opportunity to continue working with Amorim should give Liverpool a huge advantage over Spurs and Palace in the chase for Edwards.

Signing the Englishman would represent a real coup for Liverpool, too. Edwards was labelled the ‘new Lionel Messi’ during his teenage years, thanks to his ability to glide past several players before scoring a wonderful goal on his left foot.

It has previously been claimed that Sporting want a whopping £68m for Edwards, though recent reports have suggested he can actually move for just £30m this summer.

News of Liverpool’s interest in Edwards comes after they were backed to complete a sensational triple raid on Sporting for Inacio, Morten Hjulmand and Ousmane Diomande.

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk confirmed speculation that Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Amorim over a three-year contract.

But Amorim does not want Sporting fans thinking that he is ready to jump ship. When asked about the Liverpool agreement on Thursday, the 39-year-old responded: “To end everything around, this is the last time I talk about my future.

“There was no interview, much less an agreement [with Liverpool]. The only thing we all want here is to be champions for Sporting, and nothing will change.

“I’ll say it again: I’m Sporting’s coach. There was no interview with any club, no agreement with any club. I am focused, as always, on defending my club.

“And since I really have nothing to say: there will be no interviews or agreements with the Sporting coach. The deal is done, whether for this club or another.”

