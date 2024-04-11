Ruben Amorim has reportedly told Liverpool chiefs he would like to bring three Sporting Lisbon stars with him to Anfield upon his appointment as manager as he plots to ensure the Reds remains at very top of the Enlgish and European game.

The Merseysiders have seemingly chosen the 39-year-old Portuguese coach to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with the German to step down at the season’s end after close to nine years in charge at Liverpool. And while Klopp and his players are intent on bowing out his era on a high – their campaign to win the Europa League continues on Thursday night when they host Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of the quatrer-finals – work on landing his successor is very much gathering pace behind the scenes.

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in February that previous first choice Xabi Alonso was to reject the Anfield job, leaving Liverpool instead to fully focus on Amorim’s apppointment.

And with Amorim effectively going public with his wish to be considered for the top job at Anfield, Michael Edwards – Liverpool’s CEO of football, who is leading the hunt for Klopp’s successor – was left with an open goal to nail down his appointment.

Since then, our sources have informed us that Amorim has told Sporting that he would like to leave for Liverpool if the two clubs can agree on a deal.

The Reds plan to offer the 39-year-old a three-year deal and with it a giant transfer budget to help maintain the Reds at the top of English and European game.

As a result, planning for life after Klopp at Anfield appears to be gathering pace at a rate of knots.

Next Liverpool manager: Amorim asks Liverpool to sign three Sporting stars

To that end, Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk detailed a potential first signing for Liverpool in the form of FC Porto’s excellent Argentinian midfielder Alan Varela.

A tigerish midfielder, Varela has exceeded in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and comes with a hefty €70m exit clause in his deal.

Indeed, signing players he is familiar with and knows from his time in Portugal appears very much in Amorim’s thinking and, according to Portuguese news outlet Jornal Noticias, the 39-year-old is keen to bring three Sporting CP players with him to Anfield.

Sticking with the base of midfield, Amorim is reportedly keen on a deal to bring in their all-action midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who has made a big impression since a €15m move from Lecce last summer.

Now rated in the €50m (£42.8m) mark, he is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Primeira Liga, having also emerged on Manchester United’s radar.

However, it is the centre of defence for where Amorim would reportedly most like to strengthen, with the expected departure of Joel Matip this summer leaving Liverpool with a gap to fill.

And rather than just bring one Sporting Lisbon centre-half with him, the report claims Amorim wants two in the form of Goncalo Inacio and Ousmade Diomande.

Deals for the both would set Liverpool back a further €60m to €70m (£51.4m to £59.9m) apiece, taking the potential triple outlay soaring towards the €200m (£171m) mark when you factor in Amorim’s release clause too.

While that may seem a little excessive, it’s claimed Amorim has pointed to the time Ibrahima Konate spends on the injury sidelines as a problem, while also that club captain Virgil van Dijk cannot go on forever.

Liverpool look to nail down Amorim appointment

FSG are unlikely to sanction all three deals, however, while Sporting would also try to resist the departures of both centre-halves in the same summer.

However, moves for two of those, in Hjulmand and one of the defenders does appear a possibility, per Jornal Noticias.

Of course, Liverpool’s first priority will be to nail down the appointment of Amorim and after reports earlier this week suggested claims that a three-year deal were premature, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest and has confirmed the Reds are indeed progressing with their plans to land on Amorim.

“Ruben Amorim is the favoured candidate for Liverpool for sure, but we still have to wait and see because Liverpool are discussing this possibility internally, while they have also made contacts with people close to Amorim. This is significant because it’s not something they did with Roberto de Zerbi or some of the other names we’ve seen in the media in recent weeks,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“So, Amorim remains a strong candidate – they are well informed on his contract situation and there will be more discussions over him becoming the new Liverpool manager.

“As previously reported, there is an agreement with Sporting for Amorim to leave for around €10m if a top club comes in for him, even if his formal release clause for clubs outside Portugal is €20m. This could be a boost for Liverpool.”

