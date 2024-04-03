Ruben Amorim: Liverpool told four crucial reasons why ‘complete’ coach will win trophies, as Euro giant ruled out

The Portuguese press have waxed lyrical over Ruben Amorim amid rumours he could head to Liverpool, while Barcelona will seriously struggle to land the Sporting CP boss.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield at the end of the season and Xabi Alonso refusing to replace him, Liverpool chief Michael Edwards has switched his attention to Amorim. The 39-year-old has transformed Sporting since joining the club in March 2020 and helped them win their first league title in 19 years during the 2020-21 season.

Amorim has impressed a host of big clubs across Europe and Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are hoping to win the manager race.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Amorim is the favourite to succeed Klopp at Liverpool, despite the Reds also being interested in Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.

As per an update from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona think Amorim would be a fantastic replacement for the departing Xavi.

However, Barca cannot afford to pay Amorim’s release clause. The Portuguese’s exit clause has fallen from over £20million to €15m (£12.8m), though that is still too much for Barca amid their worrying financial situation.

Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness), meanwhile, have explained why Liverpool fans can expect more trophies in the post-Klopp era if Amorim takes charge.

Amorim has ‘given trophies and competitiveness to [Sporting] fans who have been used to waiting decades for it’.

Ruben Amorim gets big praise amid Liverpool links

The former midfielder is similar to Klopp in that he ‘almost always says the right thing’, which helps him earn respect from journalists and rival supporters.

But that is not the only trait Amorim has been lauded for. A Bola also sing Amorim’s praises for his brilliant ‘ideas of the game, winning mentality and attention to new talents’.

All of these factors make him the ‘complete image’ of an exciting young coach who will soon make a huge impact at the very top of European football.

Unsurprisingly, parallels have been drawn between Amorim and his Portuguese predecessor Jose Mourinho, who incredibly guided Porto to Primeira Liga, UEFA Cup and Champions League glory before landing at Chelsea in July 2004.

Amorim has been affectionately labelled ‘The Special One 2’, though he does not believe such comparisons should be made.

“It has nothing to do with it, it makes no sense and I have no illusions about it,” he said on Tuesday.

“I still remember last year everyone was speculating about whether I was going to leave Sporting. There are no comparisons between the great Jose Mourinho and the Sporting coach.”

