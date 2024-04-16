Ruben Amorim may not be the next Liverpool manager according to journalist David Ornstein

Liverpool are seemingly backtracking in their quest to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager after the Sporting Lisbon coach offered yet another firm denial and journalist David Ornstein played down the chances of the Portuguese succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds will bid an emotional farewell to hugely-influential boss Klopp in just over a month’s time, with his last game scheduled to be the Premier League clash against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday May 19. The Merseysiders could yet extend Klopp’s reign by another three days if they somehow manage to produce another miracle European comeback against Atalanta in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second-leg tie.

However, given they are already 3-0 down going into the second leg in Bergamo and going in off the back of a frustrating run of results, it would take a brave man to back to Liverpool to book their place ahead of the Serie A outfit in the semi-finals of the competition.

Nonetheless, Klopp and Co will give the match their all and inspired comebacks have been something of a theme of the German’s time in charge.

Behind the scenes, the Reds new CEO of football Michael Edwards is continuing his quest to land on Klopp’s successor – a mission that has already suffered a significant setback after Xabi Alonso rejected the chance to leave Bayer Leverkusen.

And while TEAMtalk exclusively first broke the news back in February that Alonso was set to stay, another potential knockback – this time from second-choice pick Amorim – appears to have come rather more out of the blue.

To that end, the 39-year-old coach has already issued a prickly denial he had agreed a move to Anfield last week.

Next Liverpool boss: David Ornstein plays down Ruben Amorim chances

Now Amorim has spoken out once again on the links to the Merseysiders, speaking out in an equally-strong tone to insist he sees his future with the Primeira Liga champions-elect.

“I didn’t say anything to the players [about Liverpool],” he said ahead of Sporting’s match against Famalicao.

“When it was mentioned that I had an agreement with Liverpool, I felt the need to talk, but I left that part for the press conference. I don’t get anything from the players, they just ask about days off!”

Last week, he had commented: “I’ll say it again: I’m Sporting’s coach.

“There was no interview with any club, no agreement with any club. I am focused, as always, on defending my club.”

Now The Athletic reporter Ornstein has provided another update on the situation, claiming Amorim is not even necessarily Liverpool’s first-choice pick to succeed Klopp at Anfield.

“Ruben Amorim has been heavily linked with the role,” he said in discussions with CBS Sports. “But it’s my understanding that despite being a candidate, he’s not a shoo-in for this job. He’s not necessarily the top option. We’ll have to see how this plays out…”

Surprise appointment new favourite to replace Klopp

With no Premier League experience and with only a few years of management under his belt, there is a growing feeling that the top job at Anfield might just be too big for Amorim at this stage of his career.

With that in mind, both Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi have found themselves touted as contenders to step into Klopp’s shoes, although neither is seen as entirely suitable by FSG and with those picks coming with their own particular hurdles.

As a result, reports are gathering pace that the Reds are giving serious thoughts to the appointment of Niko Kovac, with the Croatian coach currently out of work and having the experience Liverpool would seemingly prefer for the role.

Having led Bayern Munich to three trophies, including the double in the 2018/19 season, Kovac recently became a free agent after leaving Wolfsburg after two years at the helm.

And according to the Daily Mail, an agent representing the 52-year-old has been in England this week to make clear his client’s availability and credentials in which to manage one of the Premier League’s top clubs. As it stands, the only vacancy on offer is that at Liverpool and, with reports growing that Edwards was considering the Croatian as an option anyway, it’s now claimed he has become a leading candidate for the Anfield vacancy.

Meanwhile, reporter Ben Jacobs has also thrown open the possibility of a ‘surprise appointment’ at Anfield.

“They obviously shortlist and do their due diligence and work out who they like, but then they keep an open mind, right the way until the end of the process,” he told Givemesport. And in the process, there’s freedom for everybody to challenge and it will be led by Richard Hughes.

“But there’ll be lots of others inputting as well. And this is why with a lot of things that Liverpool do, even if there appears to be a favourite, and Amorim clearly is one of the leading contenders, you can never rule out a surprise – just because of the manner in which Liverpool work.”

