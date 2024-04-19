Liverpool are reportedly in the final stages of their talks with Ruben Amorim, and there has been a big hint that the 39-year-old will definitely arrive at Anfield this summer.

Fenway Sports Group chief Michael Edwards has made Amorim his No 1 target to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager following Xabi Alonso’s decision to reject the job. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Liverpool have ramped up their talks with Amorim’s camp, despite the manager insisting he is fully focused on Sporting CP.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to give Amorim a three-year contract – the same deal which was offered to Alonso.

According to the latest reports emerging from Portugal, Amorim’s agent has bought an apartment in Liverpool as he wants one of his team in the city on a permanent basis.

It is not guaranteed that the flat has been bought for Amorim, as the agent also works for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

However, it is unlikely the agent would need someone watching over Diaz 24/7, so it is a huge hint that Amorim will become the next Liverpool manager.

It is also claimed that Amorim’s entourage and Liverpool chiefs are entering ‘final negotiations’, with a full agreement seemingly close.

The Portuguese coach should help to give Liverpool an advantage in the transfer market, with several Sporting stars likely on the move this summer.

Ruben Amorim to help Liverpool complete big signings

Arsenal have been heavily linked with lethal Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, though it has been suggested he wants to follow Amorim to Liverpool.

The Reds could also bolster their defence with the signings of favoured Amorim duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.

Incredibly, former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has hinted the Merseyside giants should swerve Amorim and pursue Mauricio Pochettino, despite his struggles at Chelsea.

“I don’t know a great deal about him (Amorim) but result-wise, he’s clearly doing a brilliant job at Sporting Lisbon,” Johnson said.

“However, I’m concerned for anyone that has to fill Jurgen Klopp’s shoes.

“I’m sure that Liverpool will have successful managers again in the future, but to immediately follow Jurgen is a tough job. Anyone who goes there now has a very uphill job to do. It doesn’t matter who you are, it’s going to be a tough job.

“I know people will think that I’m absolutely mad, but Mauricio Pochettino is a big name that can go into that job and grab everyone’s attention.

“That would excite people despite what’s happened at Chelsea this season because I don’t believe what’s gone on there is Mauricio’s fault.”

Johnson added that ‘you don’t become a bad manager overnight’ and that Pochettino would ‘do good things’ with Liverpool’s talented squad.

