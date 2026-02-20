Rumoured Liverpool, Bayern Munich transfer worth €75m goes up in flames

A rumoured transfer involving Liverpool and Bayern Munich worth around €75m / £65m will NOT occur, with the reasons why detailed in a report.

Liverpool and Bayern have converged in the market on numerous occasions in recent times. The two giants of European football were both in the mix for Florian Wirtz last summer, and much to Bayern’s dismay, the German ace wound up at Anfield.

Bayern signed Luis Diaz for €75m plus add-ons in the same window, while the Reds have long-term desires to sign Bayern’s Michael Olise.

And according to a recent update from BayernSpace, the two clubs could meet in the middle once again for Cody Gakpo.

Despite signing Diaz – a left winger – ahead of the current campaign, Bayern have their eyes on another addition on the flanks.

The report read: “Bayern, led by Max Eberl, are actively searching for a left winger following the heavy rejection by Yan Diomande, revealed here exclusively weeks ago.

“Since then, several names have been discussed internally, with one repeatedly resurfacing, Cody Gakpo.

“Eberl is a strong admirer of the Liverpool forward, and within Bayern’s scouting department there is a clear belief that the sheer amount of space, time, and reduced defensive resistance in the Bundesliga would provide an ideal environment for Gakpo to flourish.”

The account went on to add: “Within the board there is already a clear internal understanding that, should Bayern decide to proceed on this path, the club would be prepared to invest up to €75 million (£65 million) for Cody Gakpo.”

But per the latest from journalist, Pete O’Rourke, the chances of Gakpo moving to Munich any time soon are virtually nil.

Reporting for Football Insider, O’Rourke explained: “Bayern Munich will not make a move to sign Cody Gakpo this summer after they chose to pursue a deal for his ex-Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz last year.”

He added: “Gakpo was linked to Bayern last summer alongside Diaz as Vincent Kompany aimed to bolster his left-wing options.

“The Colombian international eventually joined the German giants in July, and that move means Gakpo will not be joining Bayern from the Reds this summer.”

What’s more, O’Rourke went on to state that not only will Gakpo not leave for Bayern, but he’s highly unlikely to leave Liverpool for any side.

Despite his suspect form this term and stiff criticism amongst the fanbase, Liverpool are reportedly in no mood to weaken an already under-manned department of their squad.

The reporter concluded: “I don’t think Liverpool will be rushing Cody Gakpo out of the club either. They’re a bit short of attacking options on that left hand side.”

In the event Liverpool were to move for a confirmed transfer target like Yan Diomande, the expectation is his arrival wouldn’t force Gakpo out.

Instead, a far likelier outcome is Federico Chiesa – who clearly isn’t favoured by Arne Slot – would be allowed to leave instead.

