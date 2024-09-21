Reports that Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to invest his entire personal fortune into buying French side Nantes have received something of a comical reply from the Ligue 1 side’s current owner, with Waldemar Kita claiming he “does not even know” who the Liverpool star is.

The Liverpool right-back has been in the news lately with his contract at Anfield due to expire at the end of the current season and amid growing speculation that he could be the subject of a push from Real Madrid to get him to move to the Bernabeu as their latest high-profile free-transfer signing.

Seen as one of the Reds’ most important players and one of the best right-backs in the world game, the potential loss of Alexander-Arnold as a free agent next summer would certainly hit Liverpool hard.

However, the star has been in the news for very different reasons over the last 48 hours with L’Equipe reporting that the 25-year-old is ready to make a €100m (£83.9m, $111.7m) bid, via his investment firm which is run by his father, to buy Ligue 1 side Nantes from Kita.

The Polish businessman is open to selling the Loire Valley outfit amid growing frustrations at a failure to attract a lucrative TV deal, feeling the costs at helping Nantes stay competitive against clubs with a bigger budget is not proving cost-effective.

And while the claims that TAA is ready to do a deal have been quickly refuted, it has not stopped the controversial Kita from launching an unexpected pop at Liverpool’s No 66.

Speaking to French outlet Presse Ocean, Kita began: “This is all bulls***! Where does that come from? How do you expect a serious man who wants to purchase a club to use a journalist? Trent Alexander-Arnold? But I don’t even know him!

“He told me his father was involved in finance and that they have players as well as agents. I’ve never done any videoconference with anyone, ever. It’s nonsense. How can you even in this business, with such sums?”

READ MORE ➡️ Alexander-Arnold one of 16 Premier League free agents in 2025

Alexander-Arnold already thinking of life after football

The Nantes owner added: “When I sold my company (Vivacy), no one was in the know, not even the personnel. That’s business. It’s a ploy to hurt and disrupt. It’s not serious.”

While those claims have clearly touched a nerve with Kita and have been vehemently denied, the Reds star has displayed his business acumen already and is clearly already thinking of how to invest his cash beyond his footballing career.

The 25-year-old’s finances are well managed by his father, Michael Arnold, who has played a pivotal role in his son’s career. Born and raised in Liverpool, Michael has always been passionate about sports and has helped shape his son’s footballing career from early age.

And between the two of them, they have already become minority shareholders of F1 team Alpine alongside Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, as well as other sporting superstars, Rory McIlroy and Anthony Joshua.

As a result, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Alexander-Arnold and his father could indeed havean interest in acquiring a club somewhere down the line.

Alexander-Arnold offers contract hint as star is omitted from Carragher XI

While we may not have heard the end of the speculation linking Alexander-Arnold with a deal to buy Nantes, much of the focus remains on whether or not he will sign that extension with the Reds.

To that end, TEAMtalk can confirm the player is extremely happy at Anfield and the player could easily see his career out playing for the Reds.

However, we also understand the overtures from Real Madrid are strong with the Spanish giants in what our sources have described as ‘constant contact’ with his entourage over a possible move.

For that reason, their interest remains a genuine threat to Liverpool’s chances of extending that relationship beyond this season.

That said, Alexander-Arnold himself suggests he is loving life under Arne Slot, saying after the midweek Champions League win at AC Milan: “For me, it was just an excitement to work under a new manager that I’ve never had before.

“Having spoken to the manager, I was excited about the plans and the way they talk about it.”

In that match, Alexander-Arnold claimed his first assist of the season, swinging in a lovely free-kick for Ibrahima Konate to nod home the equaliser after Christian Pulisic’s early opener.

That takes his tally of assist for the Reds to an incredible 82 from 315 games.

However, that was not enough for the player to earn selection in Jamie Carragher’s all-time Liverpool XI when the pundit was questioned earlier this week.