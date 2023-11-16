Ruthless Liverpool to break star’s heart with double exit in 2024 ‘increasingly likely’

Two high profile Liverpool stars are on course to leave the club in 2024, and one exit in particular will be a bitter blow to the player, per reports.

Liverpool embarked on a midfield rebuild over the summer, with that area of their squad unquestionably the weak link last season.

Four new faces arrived to replace Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. However, the number of established midfield exits could so easily have risen from five to six.

Indeed, Thiago Alcantara was the subject of concrete interest from Saudi Arabia. But rather than take the late-career payday, Thiago snubbed the move in favour of remaining on Merseyside.

The decision showcased Thiago’s loyalty to the club, though it’s not a call that has ultimately benefitted The Reds.

Thiago remains riddled with injuries and is yet to play a single minute for Liverpool this season. The classy Spaniard isn’t expected to be available for selection again until the new year.

At that point, Thiago – like fellow 32-year-old, Joel Matip – will only have six months remaining on their respective contracts.

Now, according to a fresh update from the Liverpool Echo, neither player is in line to receive a contract extension.

There’s no suggestion either player will be sold in January. As such, a departure as a free agent at season’s end is expected.

Per the report, Liverpool have shown no willingness to open contract talks with Matip. Thiago’s exit next summer, meanwhile, is labelled ‘increasingly likely’.

Matip wants to finish career at Liverpool

Liverpool severing ties with Matip would be the bigger surprise of the two, not least because he’s looked somewhere close to his best this season.

What’s more, in an interview with Sky Germany in September, the veteran centre-half suggested he’d love nothing more than to finish his career at Anfield.

When quizzed about only playing for two clubs in his professional career (Schalke and Liverpool), Matip suggested he has no intention of leaving the Reds any time soon.

“Schalke was of course my youth club – as a Schalke fan it was an absolute honour to play there,” said Matip. “I had the opportunity to do that for a long time.

“And here in Liverpool, with these absolutely top conditions, you can’t just leave.

“I also feel incredibly comfortable here in my private life. I think it’s desirable not to constantly change clubs. But everyone has to decide that for themselves.

“In any case, I find consistency helpful.”

Furthermore, when asked if Matip will end his career having only played for Schalke and Liverpool, the defender stressed he’d be “perfectly happy” with his career rounding out that way.

“I’m at an age where I don’t worry so much about the future anymore,” continued Matip. “I try to make the most of every day and don’t look too far ahead.

“If in the end it was just these two clubs, I would be perfectly happy. But in football you never know for sure.”

But if the Liverpool Echo are correct, both Matip and Thiago are on course to leave Liverpool when the current campaign concludes.

