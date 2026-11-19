Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez could be broken up by Julian Ward

Liverpool are reported to be closing in on three vital new contract extensions ahead of the January transfer window to safeguard the future of the club – though a source has revealed that Julian Ward plans to call time on Joe Gomez’s Anfield career by allowing the 282-game stalwart a free transfer next year.

The 29-year-old Londoner is in his 12th season at Anfield and is comfortably the club’s longest-serving star, having arrived from Charlton in a bargain £3.5m move in June 2015.

But with just over seven months remaining on his deal with the Reds, it’s emerged that Ward has zero plans to offer the player an extension, meaning his long service to the Redmen will officially come to an end next summer.

Despite winning seven trophies, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at Anfield, Gomez has fallen badly out of favour under new boss Andoni Iraola this season, managing just eight appearances in total, though just three of those have been from the start.

And, having only racked up 14 minutes of action in the Premier League, the writing does look to be on the wall for the 29-year-old, who will leave Anfield with great acclaim and appreciation when he does bow out.

Explaining why his time at Anfield is nearing an end, a source told Football Insider: “Liverpool have already decided they’re going to let Joe Gomez leave.

“He doesn’t have much of a role to play at the moment; he’s not starting games at right-back even despite their injuries, and he isn’t competing for a centre-back position.

“His injuries are always a concern as well. They don’t think he can start games consistently, and all of these issues stack up eventually.

“It would be a surprise to me if they were to offer him a new contract, especially when you consider they’re going to be looking to bring in new defenders at some stage.

“If he hasn’t played much this season, that’s not going to change with new players coming in, so I expect he’ll be allowed to look at what other options might be available.”

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Liverpool trio to be offered new deals

While Gomez will be ushered out of Anfield, a trio of other stars will be offered fresh terms to extend their stays on Merseyside.

And with TEAMtalk making it clear they intend to keep Virgil van Dijk, whose current deal expires next summer, talks are expected to accelerate over the next month, especially after the player wowed Iraola.

The Reds also hope to tie Alisson Becker down to an extension.

The goalkeeper has rolled back the years with some superb displays this season, and he’s been one of the club’s most consistent performers so far this season in what has been a strong and progressive start to the Iraola reign.

And while the Reds are understood to have earmarked a Premier League-ready successor, who they have a golden chance to sign next summer, they still want to extend the Brazilian’s stay at Anfield.

Alisson’s agent has also underlined his client’s desire to pen fresh terms.

Any move to either extend Alisson or sign an alternative, though, will force an unhappy Giorgi Mamardashvili into some strong measures, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Meanwhile, it emerged on Wednesday that Ward is also taking charge of the operation to extend Alexis Mac Allister’s contract at Anfield.

The Argentine has raised his game this season, having expressed his sorrow earlier in the campaign that the Reds had not yet reached out to his entourage over an extension.

However, some improved performances look to have forced a decision and talks over an extension are now expected over the next two months in news that will certainly please Steven Gerrard.