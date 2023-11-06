Ryan Gravenberch claims Jurgen Klopp has given him ‘the most important thing’ at Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch has explained how Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been better at fulfilling his promises than his coaches at Bayern Munich ever were.

Liverpool signed Gravenberch towards the end of the summer transfer window after he had spent just over a year with Bayern. The former Ajax revelation has seemed to settle in better at Anfield, where he has become part of Klopp’s midfield overhaul.

Gravenberch only ever started three Bundesliga matches for Bayern (once under Julian Nagelsmann, the coach in charge when they signed him, and twice under Thomas Tuchel).

In contrast, his appearance against Luton Town on Sunday was his third Premier League start for Liverpool already.

Liverpool only managed to salvage a late draw against the gutsy Hatters, but Gravenberch’s display – particularly in the first half – certainly caught the eye, with the Dutchman epitimisng his new-found confidence, creating an excellent chance for Diogo Jota.

And, speaking before Liverpool’s match against Luton, Gravenberch affirmed that Klopp has kept his promises better than those at Bayern did.

“Actually yes,” he responded to Viaplay while laughing.

Indeed, Gravenberch has spoken enthusiastically about the plans Klopp has outlined for him.

The 21-year-old said: “Just ring the bell with the trainer. He gave me his plan and in the end it actually went quite quickly after that.”

Gravenberch getting his chance at Liverpool

Asked to elaborate on what Klopp’s plan is for him, Gravenberch gave a response highlighting the importance of the manager giving him opportunities.

He explained: “They would take me quite quietly but I would actually just get my chances. That was really the most important thing I wanted. And in the end I got my chances and the minutes I expected.”

Gravenberch is under contract with Liverpool until 2028. Regardless, it already seems nailed on that he will spend more time at the club than he did at Bayern.

The Dutchman was one of four additions to Liverpool’s midfield this summer, following on from Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Of all the newcomers, Gravenberch is the youngest, so – along with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai – he could have a long-term role to play on Merseyside.

