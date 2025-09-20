‘Liverpool’s best player’ – Bargain signing’s transformation COMPLETE under Arne Slot as Richard Hughes’ eyes light up

Liverpool midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in action against Everton in the Merseyside derby

Immediately after being linked with Real Madrid, a Liverpool star has produced his best performance for Arne Slot’s side this season, as the Reds beat Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, with sporting director Richard Hughes a big winner.

Liverpool made it five wins out of five in the Premier League this season with a 2-1 victory over Everton. Although the Toffees stepped up their game in the second half, Liverpool were always in control and deservedly picked up all three points from the Merseyside derby.

Ryan Gravenberch was the star of the show in the Merseyside derby, with the Netherlands international midfielder scoring in the 10th minute and then providing the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s strike for Liverpool in the 29th minute.

Liverpool manager Slot deployed Gravenberch as one of the two holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but the former Bayern Munich midfielder was allowed the freedom to go forward.

Gravenberch found the back of the net with a brilliant lofted finish from Mohamed Salah’s pass and then found Ekitike with a deft through-ball.

Against Everton, Gravenberch had a pass accuracy of 83.9%, won one header, took 69 touches, attempted one dribble, and made five tackles and one interception, according to WhoScored.

It was a complete midfield performance from the 23-year-old, who failed to find the back of the net for Liverpool last season but already has two goals to his name this campaign.

After the match, Gravenberch praised Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who has now completely transformed the midfielder after his mixed time under Jurgen Klopp.

Gravenberch told TNT Sports at full time: “The coach has given me confidence, and this season we have more freedom in the midfield.

“Last season, I was like only as a 6, like deeper, and now I can go more forward, which you saw today. I think my strength is also there, and I am happy with that.”

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch was hugely impressed with Gravenberch and believes that he has been the Reds’ best player this season.

Crouch told TNT Sports after the game: “He proved it again. I think he has been Liverpool’s best player this season. There’s no dressing it up. Absolute class act.

“The way he moves from midfield, he breaks the line by going past people, and his touches in and around the box is absolute class act, but not only that, he works hard and he does his defensive duties as well.”

Richard Hughes a big winner as Real Madrid eye Ryan Gravenberch

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott was also impressed with Gravenberch and noted on TNT Sports at full time: “Even without those goals, I think his control and his determination to win the ball back is exceptional. He is in fine form, the young man.”

Gravenberch’s form and performance will be key to Liverpool winning the Premier League title for the second season in a row and also clinching the Champions League.

Real Madrid are interested in Gravenberch, with a Spanish report claiming this week that Los Blancos Xabi Alonso has told president Florentino Perez to fulfil his ‘new wish’ and sign the 23-year-old.

The report noted that Liverpool value Gravenberch at €75million (£65.3m, $88.2m), having signed the midfielder from Bayern Munich for just £34.2m (€30m, $46m) in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will be hugely pleased with the development of Gravenberch.

Given how he has exploded under Slot and how he is now starting to score goals, Hughes knows that he is a major asset on his hands.

Liverpool will surely not want to sell Gravenberch, and even if Real Madrid do make a move, Hughes will be able to ask a huge sum, potentially more than €75million (£65.3m, $88.2m), if he continues to progress and develop this season.

