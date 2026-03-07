Liverpool announce brilliant deal and table biggest offer yet for second signing

Liverpool have confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch has penned a new long-term contract at Anfield, and our sources have revealed the Reds are working hard on their next deal.

Gravenberch’s previous terms were due to expire in June 2028, and he has signed a four-year extension designed to keep him on Merseyside until the summer of 2032. In an interview with club media, the midfielder said: “I feel really, really good. I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. So, I’m really happy that I can stay for many more years.

“I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here. We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I’m happy that I’m here.”

Gravenberch added: “For the short term, [my aim is to] end the season as good as possible. And for the long term: win many more trophies with Liverpool.

“I have a really nice relationship with [the fans]. Always when I do something good in the stadium I hear them singing my chant.

“I’m really grateful for the supporters because without them we would not be where we are now. In the future, we want to give them many more [trophies], so hopefully we can get that done.”

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate is the next player Liverpool want to get tied down to fresh terms.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Konate, while Barcelona and Inter Milan are also keen on him.

But we revealed on Friday that Liverpool have sent the defender their most lucrative contract offer yet to get him to sign.

While Konate’s camp have fielded approaches from numerous European giants recently, we understand there is increased confidence at Anfield that Liverpool will keep him.

The Reds want to prevent a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga, where he ran down his contract before joining Real Madrid last summer.

Sources confirmed to us on February 9 that Liverpool want a definitive answer from Konate by Easter.

