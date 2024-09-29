Ryan Gravenberch: Pundit explains why Liverpool WILL resume midfield transfer mission despite ‘brilliant’ transformation

Ryan Gravenberch is receiving plenty of plaudits for his rise to form with Liverpool after another best-in-class display, but one former Premier League midfielder has pinpointed why he is not yet safe from the club signing a replacement.

Gravenberch has been the biggest improver under Arne Slot compared to when Jurgen Klopp was managing Liverpool, carving out a niche for himself in the club’s evolving midfield after they put a hold on their plans to bring in a new holding midfielder after Martin Zubimendi rejected their approach and stayed at Real Sociedad.

A fringe player last season, Gravenberch has come into his own this term in a deeper role than the one he made his name playing in. On Saturday, he was chosen as the player of the match from Liverpool’s win over Wolves.

Despite his development over the past few weeks, which if it continues could potentially save Liverpool millions in another transfer pursuit, Premier League pundit Owen Hargreaves has explained exactly why the club will still be in the market for a specialist defensive midfielder.

“He has done brilliantly well, but he is not a defensive midfield player, which is fine when you are playing teams like this which you will beat,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions while addressing Gravenberch’s progress.

“He is 190cm. He is 22 years old. He has got everything. But he is not a specialist defensive midfield player. There is a difference.

“I think he is a brilliant midfield player, he is a box-to-box, depending on who you play. But I think in a big game, in a one-off game, to go and win the Premier League or the Champions League, I think you need a specialist. Liverpool showed that with Fabinho or Manchester City showed that with Rodri.

“I still think they will address his position. But credit Gravenberch, he has grabbed his chance and that’s all you need. He said: ‘What’s different?’ And he said: ‘Just play me’.

“That’s what you need as a player, you need someone to trust you and he has proven it. I still think tougher tests will come. I love what he is doing, but I still think they will go and get somebody.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool leave Bundesliga side ‘fearful’ of transfer raid after successful scouting mission

Expect Liverpool to pursue midfielder in 2025

Liverpool decided this summer it was Zubimendi or nobody in terms of how they wanted to strengthen their midfield, which underwent a major transformation in 2023 – including the arrival of Gravenberch from Bayern Munich – but still has one missing element.

While sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool could indeed rethink their midfield plans thanks to the way Gravenberch has reinvented himself, we have revealed their interest in a swoop for Quinten Timber as a new midfielder.

Timber previously played for Slot at Feyenoord and would be cheaper than Zubimendi, who doesn’t seem to be totally out of the picture himself still either.

Liverpool have also been one of the many clubs linked with recent England debutant Angel Gomes, whose contract with Lille expires at the end of the season.

In short, they have various different profiles on their radar in case they do sense an opportunity to improve their midfield next year. But as Hargreaves alluded to, all Gravenberch can do between now and then is continue to pay back Slot’s trust and hope it boosts his chances of long-term regular gametime for Liverpool.

Gravenberch is under contract on Merseyside until 2028.

Liverpool also making plans in defence and attack

Currently top of the Premier League after six games, Liverpool are putting plans in place to ensure the post-Klopp era contains sustained success.

Aside from potential midfield targets, they have recently been linked with Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez – who can in fact play in midfield too – in case Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Further forward, the latest winger to be linked with Liverpool is Velez Sarsfield prospect Thiago Fernandez, although in both cases they would face competition for their targets.

A more high-profile attacker they have been linked with – bearing in mind Mohamed Salah’s contract expires at the end of the season too – is former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic, who has got back on track with AC Milan.

At this moment in time, though, Liverpool’s priority is to look into the contract situations of their key players such as Alexander-Arnold, Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, to avoid losing some of their top performers for free next year.

A closer look at Gravenberch’s development