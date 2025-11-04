Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has provided an update on his future amid claims the Reds are to offer him a new and improved contract, and with the player also coming clean on how he found it hard to adjust after being asked to change positions by Arne Slot.

The Reds signed Gravenberch in a €40m (£34.2m, $46m) move from Bayern Munich on September 1, 2023 – in what proved the last signing of Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield. Brought in initially as a No.8, the Dutch star struggled to find his feet during his first season with Liverpool and some started to doubt the wisdom of the transfer.

But the arrival of Slot as Klopp’s successor marked a very clear line in the sand for the 23-times capped Netherlands international, who has taken his game on to another level under his compatriot and become one of the first names on the Liverpool team sheet.

So good has been his form that Fabrizio Romano revealed the Reds would like to open talks with the 23-year-old over an extension to his terms at Anfield, and with his current deal due to expire in summer 2028.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano stated that Liverpool “have not already prepared a contract agreement”, but internally the club want to have a conversation with him over a new deal.

Facing the media this week, Gravenberch has now provided an update on his future and, while he says he has not yet been approached over an extension, he has told the reigning champions and his manager that he is ‘happy’ and would seemingly be open to such a conversation.

“Obviously, I’m happy here, we have to see. We haven’t talked yet [about a new contract], but we will see,” he said.

At the same time, Gravenberch has been asked about his positional tweak that saw him revert from his role as a box-to-box midfielder to a more disciplined star, who operates as a more traditional No.6…

YOUR NEXT READ 👉 Seven players hoping to catch the eye in Liverpool v Real Madrid amid transfer subplots

What has Gravenberch said on Liverpool positional change?

At just 23, Gravenberch has yet to reach his peak, and there is a feeling among the Anfield coaching staff that the former Ajax academy prospect will only continue to improve during his time at Anfield; hence the club’s wishes to tie him down to a lengthy deal and reward the player for the very obvious progress he has made.

However, it has not all been a bed of roses for the star since moving to Anfield, and he was often overlooked for Harvey Elliott by Klopp in his first season on Merseyside.

But after being asked to play a deeper, more disciplined role by Gravenberch, the player has thrived, though, as he admits, it was not always an easy transition.

“It was not easy,” Gravenberch admitted. “I played it a little bit before already, so I knew what to expect.

“When the coach came, we had a big conversation with him about what he expects from me.

“But from now on, I just focus on the No. 6 position and I try to do my best.”

So good has he been, though, that Gravenberch has been recently touted as the latest Liverpool star attracting admiring glances from Real Madrid – a move Liverpool simply cannot afford to let happen.

Latest Liverpool news: Reds ‘to spend £202m on three new stars’

Meanwhile, reports on the continent claim Liverpool are planning to spend a further £202m on three new signings in the January window to complete the rebuild of Slot’s side – but TEAMtalk can explain why only one of the trio touted to sign is a realistic target.

Elsewhere, sources have addressed claims that Liverpool are starting to regret signing Milos Kerkez in the summer after the Hungarian’s early struggles to find his feet at Anfield, with our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, revealing what the Reds’ future plans in the transfer market with regards their full-back department.

Finally, speculation is rife that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has no intention of playing Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott again, to avoid triggering a conditional obligation to buy clause.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.