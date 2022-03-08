Sadio Mane may choose to quit Liverpool this summer despite Luis Diaz’s arrival only providing competition for now, one pundit has said.

Mane has proved one of Jurgen Klopp’s best signings during the manager’s tenure at Anfield. He showed instant adaptation with his debut goal away at Arsenal in 2016 and he has not looked back since.

In fact, the Senegal international recently hit 250 games for Liverpool. He also notched a century of Reds goals in September.

However, Mane’s contract runs out at the end of next summer, the same time as strike partners Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. As a result, doubt is emerging over whether he will sign a new deal.

Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that no concrete negotiations have yet begun between Liverpool, Mane and the 29-year-old’s representatives.

For now, Liverpool’s priority is tying Salah to a new deal. However, they have also added more long-term options to their front line, even if Mane and Salah stay.

Luis Diaz, 25, signed from Porto in January and has established himself well in Klopp’s team.

Danny Mills consequently told Football Insider of the current situation with Liverpool’s front line: “What Liverpool have done with their transfer policy and the players they have brought in is prepare for what’s after Mane, what’s after Mo Salah.

“With the signings they’ve brought in you can understand it. Luis Diaz looks a real player with out-and-out quality. He can play through the middle and off either wing.

“It’s good recruitment and good planning from Liverpool, looking at the long-term.”

Diaz initially looked like he would compete with Mane on the left wing for Liverpool. However, the pair have slotted in together in a new-look front three of late. Diaz and Salah have played on the left and right with Mane down the middle, a role Klopp has lauded the player for adapting to.

But Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, who have both now recovered from injury, will provide more competition. As such, Mills insisted that Mane may choose to leave if his game time begins to diminish.

Mane may leave Liverpool

“Mane and Salah are not going to go on forever,” the pundit added.

“There will come a point where they will have to be replaced, for whatever reason, and that might be in 18 months time or it could be in two or three years time.

Real Madrid interested in Sadio Mane on cut price deal Liverpool may be forced to sell Sadio Mane this summer with Real Madrid interested in signing Senegal international

“They are putting into place things now to combat that. For whatever reason, if Mane is not happy and wants to move on, so be it. He could now go, for sure.”

Mane has proved crucial in helping Liverpool win five major trophies under Klopp.

Liverpool looking to the long-term

However, there is no doubting that Salah and Mane are not the long-term future of Liverpool, even if they sign new contracts.

They will hope to stay at the top level well into their thirties, but Jota and Diaz, both 25, represent the longer vision of the Reds’ front line.

As for Salah’s replacement, Liverpool are hoping he will stay and sign a new deal as well.

However, there is talk that West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen could be the man to replace him further down the line.