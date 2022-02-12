Sadio Mane may leave Liverpool following Diogo Jota’s form and the instant impact Luis Diaz has had at Anfield, according to Ian Wright.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made his name for forming a deadly triumvirate up front at Liverpool. And for so long, he has relied on the goals from and understanding between Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

However, Jota’s arrival from Wolves was the first major sign of change up top. What’s more, he has firmly established himself after scoring 30 goals in 60 games so far, including both in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Leicester.

The 25-year-old usually plays down the middle as a striker, but he can also operate on the wings.

Speaking to Premier League Productions about Jota, Wright hailed the £41million September 2020 signing.

“[Jota] was a great buy and even when Liverpool bought him you think ‘oh, that’s interesting’,” the pundit said.

“An interesting buy, you wonder where he’s going to fit in, how is he going to break into that front three?

“What’s happened now is that he’s done it so well that you actually talk about it as a four with them now, and he’s a part of it.

Klopp in unprecedented Liverpool position and the results could be thrilling Liverpool are still in four competitions going into the business end of the season - and have the best squad of the Jurgen Klopp era to match.

“Maybe one of the three will go because they know that he’s somebody that will score the goals.

“You could say maybe what Firmino brings in respect of the football and the linking of the play, he [Jota] brings the goals on the other side of that.”

Meanwhile, Diaz has also joined the Liverpool attack, signing from Porto in the most recent transfer window.

The Colombia international has yet to score in his two appearances. Nevertheless, he has impressed in his role on the left like Mane.

And according to Wright, Mane could therefore leave Liverpool. Indeed, Klopp would find it harder to replace Firmino and his unique pressing role.

Mane could be Liverpool fall guy

“I don’t think they [Liverpool’s attacking options] are going to be fine,” Wright added.

“You look at Mane. Firmino as well. If you want to keep it going, the way that Firmino plays, you would like to think that it can last a couple more years. It’s not like he’s blasting around the place running out of pace.

“So, you might even think that Mane might be the one who may leave simply because that’s the side Luis Diaz is playing. That’s the side Mane plays.

“You also look at who they would have to get to play like Firmino. Out of the two of them, you could keep Firmino because he plays like that. Diaz might be able to come in and do what Mane’s doing, although, it’s going to be a lot to ask for him.”

In any case, Klopp admitted earlier this week that he has never had a stronger squad since he joined Liverpool.

While he has the five attacking players already mentioned, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott are also options.

Klopp has the same wealth in midfield and defence. Klopp started Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho against Leicester, leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – among others – on the bench.

Furthermore, Klopp confirmed on Friday that he had no room to fit centre-back Joe Gomez in his squad amid his other options.