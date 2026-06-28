Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign Cologne winger Said El Mala, as they eye alternatives to dream winger target Yan Diomande.

The Reds have already signed Victor Munoz after hijacking Newcastle’s move for the Spanish international winger, but are looking to add another new face in attack.

Andoni Iraola’s side are looking for stars who can replace Mo Salah in the long term. TEAMtalk has consistently reported how Diomande is their top target, but RB Leipzig are making things difficult.

The Bundesliga side, ideally, want to keep Diomande for at least another season and are therefore demanding a Bundesliga-record €148million (£128m) fee for his signature.

According to German outlet FussballDaten, Liverpool are now showing interest in Cologne star El Mala, who is reportedly valued at €50million (£43.1m).

The 19-year-old, who has impressed in Germany with his pace, technical ability and goal threat, which has seen him register 27 goals in 81 senior games, is seen as a bright prospect capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The report claims that Liverpool view El Mala, who can play as a winger on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, as an exciting alternative to Diomande. But they do face competition.

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Liverpool join two Prem rivals in El Mala chase

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update earlier this month that Tottenham are interested in El Mala, too.

Spurs made regular checks on the Germany under-21s international this season and have held talks with his representatives as they consider a swoop.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle had already been in active dialogue with the player’s camp, while Brentford’s pursuit ended when the London club withdrew due to complications surrounding the deal earlier this summer.

His parents, who are helping to represent him, continue to play a central role in negotiations and are keen for any interested party to also consider signing his older brother, Malek El Mala, 21, who’s also at Cologne.

This family element has added difficulties to any deal and is understood to have been a factor in Brentford’s decision to step away.

With that in mind, it will be intriguing to see whether Liverpool formalise their interest in El Mala with an offer.

If the Reds don’t make their move soon, they run the risk of another Premier League side swooping in to sign the talented youngster.

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