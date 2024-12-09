Liverpool will consider their next steps after it was reported that initial offers for all of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have yet to see an agreement reached over extended deals for the trio.

The three stars have all become synonymous with the success Liverpool have enjoyed in recent seasons, helping the club to win seven major honours over the last six seasons, including the Champions League and the Premier League title. And while the Reds are well placed to win a second English league crown in five years this season, with Arne Slot’s side opening up a four-point lead at the top of the table, a shadow continues to linger over Anfield.

That’s because, with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold all becoming free agents in 2025, the trio are now an alarming 23 days away from being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of their choosing.

Reports on Sunday had claimed Liverpool were actually on the cusp of reaching an agreement for Salah after FSG had agreed a double compromise over the Egyptian superstar.

However, while the Daily Mail has now confirmed that the proposal has landed on the desk of his agent Ramy Abbas, they state ‘an agreement is not close’ and that ‘talks remain ongoing’ as the Reds strive to reach an agreement for a man who has raced up their goalscoring charts to become their fifth highest marksman of all time.

At the same time, Liverpool also continue to negotiate with both Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk over their renewals.

The Reds have offered fresh terms to both players, though as David Ornstein reported in the case of Van Dijk last week that their opening offer “fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension”.

As for Alexander-Arnold, The Athletic journalist claims an offer is also yet to be agreed for Alexander-Arnold and that “it remains unclear how the matter will conclude.”

Ornstein update on Salah contract talks with Liverpool

With regards Alexander-Arnold, Ornstein says the club are “working hard to keep [Alexander-Arnold]” but “will need to do what it takes to meet his wishes”.

The star currently takes home £180,000 a week and is the club’s third highest-paid player behind Van Dijk (£220,000 a week) and Salah (£350,000 a week).

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool officials remain ‘calm and relaxed’ over the situation and there remains optimism that all three stars will agree new deals, with the trio all making it clear their priorities remain on agreeing extensions to their current arrangements.

However, the most pressing issue for Liverpool centres around Salah and with Ornstein backing up the Mail’s claims that an agreement is still to be reached.

He wrote in The Athletic: “A new deal has been tabled, according to multiple sources familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“It does not mean an agreement is in place or close and, despite a growing belief around Anfield that both players will stay, at present there is no certainty.”

And while Liverpool actually putting terms on the table is regarded as a step forward to keeping Salah, Ornstein issued a warning by adding that “any outcome is expected to take time.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Reds eye Brighton star; Juventus raid mooted

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly casting admiring glances towards Brighton star Joao Pedro following his hot run of form for the Seagulls.

The Brazilian has impressed so far this season, with four goals and three assists from nine appearances. Now it’s claimed Arne Slot has identified the 23-year-old as an ideal player to knit their attack together and that an ambitious approach will be made next summer.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also being linked again with Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, though it will cost a significant fee to sign the young Turk.

Any move for the pair could have dire consequences for Darwin Nunez, who has been in and out of Slot’s side this season.

The Uruguayan has just three goals and two assists to his name this season. Now Jamie Carragher has described the player as “a bit mad” and has also explained why he does not think he’ll still be at Anfield come next season.

Salah’s incredible goals and assists tally for Liverpool over the years