Salah anger all because of Liverpool teammate he’s furious with – shock report

A truly sensational report claims the root of Mohamed Salah’s frustrations is not Arne Slot, but a Liverpool teammate who ‘sent the Egyptian into a rage.’

Salah made headlines for all the wrong reasons last Saturday when insisting Liverpool have thrown him under the bus. That was just one of several eye-catching declarations made by the forward who was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Salah’s actions sparked fiery responses from fans and pundits alike, most notably from Jamie Carragher.

The former Reds defender launched a poisonous and personal verbal tirade at Salah on multiple platforms and has since publicly apologised for his actions.

Nevertheless, Carragher is just the sideshow in this story, with Salah, Slot and what happens next at Anfield far more important.

But while decisions on Salah’s future – both in the short and long terms – are still to be made, a stunning report from German outlet BILD claims a Reds player is at the heart of Salah venting his spleen last weekend.

Remarkably, they claimed £116m summer signing, Florian Wirtz, is to blame for Salah going off the rails as he did.

The report read: ‘The fact that Wirtz is now leading the attack, ushering in a future in which Salah plays no part, sent the Egyptian into a rage.’

In other words, BILD are claiming Wirtz now being viewed as the future and perhaps already present of Liverpool’s attack has left Salah felling like he’s being marginalised and potentially even pushed out long before he’s past his best.

Interestingly, Wirtz did start all three of the matches in which Salah was recently benched.

Furthermore, Salah refusing to pass to Wirtz for what would almost certainly have been a tap-in earlier in the season versus Eintracht Frankfurt has been highlighted by many, including Carragher, as Salah’s worst on-field moment this term.

Nevertheless, the reporting from BILD does seem fanciful at best and based more in opinion than well-sourced fact.

It would boggle the mind if Salah who is now well into his thirties would have a problem with Wirtz in particular, who let’s not forget, does not play in Salah’s position.

Additionally, Liverpool’s best performance by some distance this season – the victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League, came with both Salah and Wirtz in the starting line-up. Salah played the full 90 minutes that night and Wirtz played 89 minutes.

What next for Mo Salah?

During Amazon’s broadcast of Liverpool vs Inter and when pressed by fellow Dutchman, Clarence Seedorf, on what’s next for Salah, Reds boss Slot suggested Salah is the one who must reach out first and admit fault.

“Okay, you say everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be: does the player think he’s made a mistake as well?” Slot said in response to Seedorf’s probing.

Seedorf responded: “How are you going to know if you don’t talk with him?”

Slot bit back: “I haven’t said that I’m not going to talk to him, I just said the focus should be on the players.

“The next question is: should the initiative come from me or from Mo? That’s another question to answer.”

There is well documented interest in Salah from the Saudi Pro League. Leading clubs are prepared to spare no expense to bring the Liverpool legend on board next month.

Sources close to Salah’s camp have told TEAMtalk the winger is fully prepared to push for a mutual termination of his contract if Liverpool agree to it.

However, as it stands, the Reds have no intention of parting ways with Salah, either via termination of his contract or through a sale.

As such, attention is now on whether Slot and Salah can re-open dialogue and mend their relationship which Salah insisted is broken.

In the immediate future, the expectation is Liverpool will again omit Salah from their matchday squad to face Brighton at the weekend.

That could result in Salah being allowed to jet off slightly early to join Egypt for their final preparations before attempting to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

