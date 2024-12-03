Liverpool superstar Mo Salah is ‘growing increasingly exasperated’ at FSG’s failure to hand him a new deal at Anfield after an in-the-know journalist revealed the Egyptian’s modest aims regarding an extension.

Salah has finished as Liverpool‘s top scorer in each of the seven full seasons he has spent on Merseyside, blasting in an incredible 224 goals in 369 appearances, which places him fifth on the club’s all-time list but just 18 away from moving up to third. Having also helped the Reds win seven major honours in that time, his importance to their cause cannot be underestimated, despite the star’s advancing years.

Indeed, while he turned 32 over the summer, Salah remains not just one of the best players in the Premier League but also one of the game’s true footballing icons, which makes FSG’s delay in handing him a new deal all the more baffling.

To that end, Salah can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – 29 days from now.

However, despite the bluster around a plethora of clubs all seemingly keen on landing the star, Salah’s first choice remains to stay at Liverpool, though the club’s failure to put fresh terms on the table so far is making for an increasingly tetchy situation.

Providing an update on the saga, journalist Simon Hughes writing in The Athletic, claims that Salah will happily sign a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until June 2026, by which time he will be 34 years of age.

And while talks between the club and his agent Ramy Abbas are continuing in the background, Salah has been left frustrated at how slowly the situation is taking to get resolved, with Hughes claiming the star remains convinced that FSG will satisfy his contractual expectations.

And while Salah’s demands are not disclosed, the player is still waiting for Liverpool to put before him both their salary offer and the length of deal they are willing to give him.

What has Salah said about new Liverpool contract?

Salah himself has not been backwards at coming forwards when it has come to express his frustration at the deal.

Twice over the last week, he has outlined his frustrations in the media at the ongoing situation, saying most recently after Sunday’s huge 2-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield: “Honestly it’s [my Liverpool future] in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it.

“The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

“It’s always a special feeling always scoring at Anfield and winning games. The fans were behind us from the first minute. I’m glad we managed to win the game, we know that City are going to come [at us].”

That comes after Salah faced the media last week to say: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club [Liverpool]. I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this.”

Amid the speculation that Salah could depart has come strong rumours over a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with whom the player has a close relationship with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs is adamant that no talks have taken place with the French giants and that Salah is merely using them as a tool to get Liverpool to speed up their potential offering of a new deal to him.

Information presented to TEAMtalk also claims that Salah’s preference remains to stay on Merseyside. However, the longer the wait goes on, the greater the risk Liverpool have of losing the player and there remains a danger that his powerplay to earn fresh terms could backfire on him and with Jamie Carragher already branding the player “selfish”.

