Salah contract talks ‘break down’ amid revelations on Liverpool reasoning and forward’s professionalism

Talks over a new Mohamed Salah contract with Liverpool have broken down after a trusted source shed light on multiple aspects of the stand-off.

Mohamed Salah has already accomplished enough to go down as an all-time Liverpool great. However, with the Egyptian in the form of his life this season despite being 29, Reds fans are hopeful his time at Anfield won’t soon be up.

Salah’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023. Fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane also have contracts due in 16 months’ time, but of the three, losing Salah would undoubtedly be the bitterest pill to swallow.

Salah previously told GQ magazine of his desire to remain at Anfield. However, varying reports have suggested he is seeking a salary of upwards of £300,000-a-week. Some outlets have put the figure as high as £400,000-per-week.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about Salah’s contract status in his press conference on Friday. The German boss stressed everything was “fine” and that there’s “no rush”. However, he did indicate the ball is now in the player’s court.

That appeared to prompt a curious tweet from Salah’s agent – Ramy Abbas Issa.

Tweeting for the first time in nearly a month, the agent let a series of emotes do the talking.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 11, 2022

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided a wide-ranging update on the state of play.

Salah and agent “weren’t happy” with the proposal

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the trusted journalist stated talks with Salah have broken down and a new contract is not currently being discussed.

“Talks between Mo Salah, his agent and Liverpool broke down as of now,” said Romano.

“At the moment, there are no negotiations between Salah, his agent and Liverpool. The last conversation was in December when Liverpool made their proposal.

Klopp targeting Liverpool revenge as Brighton await Klopp targeting Liverpool, Brighton revenge

“But Salah and his agent weren’t happy with that proposal, they can’t accept that proposal.”

Hinting at what the hold up centres around, Romano added: “It’s important to note Liverpool want to continue with a salary structure that is respectful of every single player in the team.

“They don’t want to have top players earning an important salary and others earning a normal salary.”

Egyptian’s professionalism noted as ray of hope emerges

Contract stand-offs can often lead to disgruntlement and the proverbial ‘downing of tools’ from the player’s end. However, Romano was keen to stress Salah is remaining as professional as ever despite not being offered what he believes he deserves.

“Salah is more than professional about this situation,” added Romano. “He’s not affected by this situation and is still happy to continue playing at a top level with Liverpool.

“And there is another point. Salah’s priority has always been and still is to continue with Liverpool. He wants to [sign a new contract] with Liverpool, but with different financial conditions.

“Liverpool want him to stay and Salah wants to stay too. But the current conditions are not enough for Salah to accept.”

Offering a ray of hope for nervous Liverpool fans, Romano added that the difference in what Salah wants and what Liverpool are offering is “not so high”.

Regarding at what point Salah could leave if a new contract remains unsigned, the journalist stated Salah is not looking to leave “this summer”.

Instead, if the Egyptian were to depart Anfield, it would most likely come as a free agent in 2023.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz told he is way off ‘impossible’ level at Liverpool due to ‘wrong decisions’ in dire warning