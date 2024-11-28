The agents for Mo Salah have ‘offered the player to Real Madrid’ and have been ‘presented with an opportunity to sign him’ per strong reports in Spain, while a leading pundit has questioned Liverpool over the Egyptian’s contract saga.

Salah has been in blistering form this season with 12 goals and 10 assists to his name from 19 appearances, though he did miss the opportunity to add another notch to his tally on Wednesday evening when he fired a penalty wide of the target in the 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid. Nonetheless, Salah’s place in Liverpool folklore is guaranteed, owing to his incredible form since moving to Anfield in a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017.

With a colossal 223 goals and 97 assists, Salah has shattered a whole manner of records during his time on Merseyside, helping the club win seven major honours in that time.

Worryingly for Liverpool, though, Salah’s contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season and the player will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing from January 1 – now just 34 days away.

Salah lit the blue touch paper earlier this week by revealing he has yet to be offered a new deal and is “more out than in” as far as his future at Anfield is concerned.

And with a number of top European sides – including PSG and Barcelona – being linked with his signing, it will probably come as no surprise to see Real Madrid being the latest to be mentioned.

Per El Nacional, Salah’s agents have ‘contacted’ Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and have ‘put on the table the opportunity to sign him’ next summer.

The report claims Madrid ‘do not dare to rule out’ the arrival of the 32-year-old and have ‘already held several meetings to discuss the conditions of a possible agreement’.

The news will cause further concern to supporters that this could actually be the last season they will see of Salah at Anfield, leading Ally McCoist to ask some really tough questions of the club for allowing his contract to come so close to its expiry date.

McCoist backs Mo Salah over Liverpool contract impasse

Speaking to the media in the mixed zone after Sunday’s 3-2 win at Southampton, Salah said: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received an offer to stay at the club yet so I am probably more out than in.

“I’m not going to retire soon. I’m focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”

The timing of those comments led Jamie Carragher to brandish the star ‘selfish’, though McCoist feels there is little wrong with what Salah has said and feels the Reds’ owners need to take some responsibility for allowing his deal to wind down.

“I don’t have a problem with it, I genuinely don’t,” McCoist told the Liverpool Echo about Salah’s comments and the furore that has since erupted.

“I get where Jamie’s coming from being a Liverpool man, the timing from Liverpool’s point of view might not be ideal. That’s not Salah’s problem.

“I think the bigger issue is that he hasn’t received a [formal] offer. I find that unbelievable, actually to tell you the truth.

“Salah was more or less saying ‘Look, I can’t make this decision because I don’t have a decision to make yet’. I think that’s him being honest. I think he’s been fair.

“I absolutely don’t have a problem with that. Jamie and some Liverpool fans may not be happy with the timing of it. I get that. But from his point of view, it’s perfect timing.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s pursuit of Milos Kerkez is ON, with the Reds intent on signing the Bournemouth star as Andy Robertson’s long-term successor and with FSG being boosted by Manchester United’s stance on landing the Hungarian themselves.

The Reds owners have also learned the costs involved in prising the 21-year-old left-back to Anfield in 2025.

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham has spoken openly and honestly about his links to Merseyside back in summer 2023 and prior to his own move to Real Madrid.

The England midfielder was courted for several months by the Reds, before they ultimately walked away from a deal, leading Bellingham to reveal just how close a deal was and having also opened up on his chances of playing with Trent Alexander-Arnold next season.

On the subject of Alexander-Arnold, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has apologised for his refusal to answer any questions on the player, making clear his respect instead for Liverpool – though also stating his loyalty and affection to Everton at the same time.

