Liverpool: Salah replacement plan handed major setback, with top-class deal ‘difficult to imagine’

Liverpool may have to go back to the drawing board in their hunt to find a top-class replacement for Mo Salah, as a transfer insider has stated it is ‘difficult to imagine’ Leroy Sane moving to Anfield.

Salah has established himself as a Liverpool legend, having netted a stunning 196 goals in 319 games for the club to date. The right winger has played a pivotal role in Liverpool winning major trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance.

However, it is no longer guaranteed that the Egyptian will remain at Liverpool for the entirety of his contract, which runs until the summer of 2025. That is because he has emerged as a priority target for Saudi Pro League chiefs.

In the summer, Al Ittihad launched a huge £150million bid for Salah, which was immediately rejected by Liverpool. But Al Ittihad remain undeterred and are expected to return with a new offer next summer.

Liverpool chiefs have begun the process of eyeing up players who have the ability to replace Salah. One player who has cropped up on their radar is Bayern ace Sane.

The German shares some similarities with Salah, in that he is left-footed and likes to cut inside from the right flank before sending a curling shot towards the far corner. Sane also has Premier League experience from his spell at Manchester City, which means he should be able to adapt to Liverpool fairly quickly.

However, it looks like Liverpool will be left frustrated in their pursuit of Sane. Christian Falk, the head of football coverage at German outlet Bild, has claimed it is ‘difficult to imagine’ the 27-year-old swapping Bayern for Liverpool next season.

“More bad news for Liverpool. The Reds are rumoured to be eyeing Leroy Sane as Mohamed Salah’s successor, however, I have heard that Sane’s family have finally settled in Munich and are now very happy in the city,” Falk said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

Leroy Sane likely to extend Bayern contract, says journalist

“A move to Liverpool seems difficult to imagine at the moment; the family would be more tempted by the metropolises of London, Madrid and Barcelona.

“However, an extension at FC Bayern currently seems the most likely option.”

Liverpool expert Neil Jones recently gave his take on the club’s reported hunt for Sane’s signature. While he expects Liverpool officials to be sounding out potential successors, he is concerned that Sane does not have the goalscoring prowess needed to take up Salah’s mantle.

Jones is also worried that Sane is not the right age profile for Liverpool’s transfer strategy, as they prefer to sign players between 20-25.

Liverpool being unable to snare Sane could result in them intensifying their interest in his Bayern team-mate, Jamal Musiala.

While Musiala is not at Salah’s level in terms of goalscoring, he is only 20 years old and therefore has plenty of time to develop into a truly elite player.

