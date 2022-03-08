Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sent a message to Mohamed Salah about signing a new Liverpool contract when probed on the Egyptian by Rio Ferdinand.

The future of Salah remains the elephant in the room for Liverpool fans. The 29-year-old has been in the form of his life this season with his outstanding attacking displays helping the Reds to challenge for an unprecedented quadruple.

However, like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Salah is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool look to already be planning for the future if their recent attacking additions are anything to go by. Diogo Jota could become Firmino’s long-term replacement after taking his game to new heights at Anfield. Luis Diaz, meanwhile, is already running Sadio Mane close for a starting spot on the left wing.

But arguably the most difficult player to replace would be Salah. Indeed, the Egyptian has bagged 27 goals in 33 matches across all competitions this season. Add a further 10 assists to the mix and it’s easy to see why replacing Salah won’t be straightforward.

But if both Liverpool and Salah get their way, a successor won’t need to be signed for the foreseeable future. Both the player and club are understood to want a contract extension. Though whether they can find common ground and meet in the middle regarding the finances, only time will tell.

Salah the best in the world – Henderson

Now, speaking on BT Sport’s Between The Lines, Reds captain Henderson was asked about Salah’s future. The conversation with Rio Ferdinand initially opened with the ex-Man Utd defender asking if Salah is the best player in the world right now.

“For me yeah, but I’ll be biased wont I,” said Henderson.

“But for me he’s been phenomenal for a number of seasons. The numbers that he’s got – goals, assists.

“But even his general play, his work rate for the team, his leadership within the group.”

The skipper then sent a message to Salah when stating he hopes the forward will remain with the group for the long-term.

“He’s an outstanding player and hopefully he can just keep going from strength to strength and help us to be more successful in the future,” added Henderson.

Ferdinand followed up by asking whether a new Salah deal is close, but Henderson remained coy.

“Any sign of that new deal?” asked Ferdinand before Henderson replied: “That’d be nice.”

Salah told GQ last month of his desire to remain at Anfield. However, varying reports have suggested he is seeking a salary of at least £300,000-per-week, with some outlets putting the figure closer to £400,000.

Liverpool legend John Barnes recently explained why his former club are right not to bow to Salah’s hefty demands straight away.

“[Mane] could go now, for sure”

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane may choose to quit Liverpool this summer despite Luis Diaz’s arrival only providing competition for now, one pundit has said.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that no concrete negotiations have begun between Liverpool, Mane and the 29-year-old’s representatives.

For now, Liverpool’s priority is tying Salah to a new deal. However, they have also added more long-term options to their front line, even if Mane and Salah stay, such as Diaz.

Danny Mills consequently told Football Insider when weighing in on Liverpool’s forward line: “Mane and Salah are not going to go on forever.

“There will come a point where they will have to be replaced, for whatever reason, and that might be in 18 months time or it could be in two or three years time.

“They are putting into place things now to combat that. For whatever reason, if Mane is not happy and wants to move on, so be it. He could now go, for sure.”

