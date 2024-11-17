Mo Salah has set Liverpool a hugely ambitious target in what has been dubbed his last season at Anfield, while the Egyptian superstar has come clean on his love for an “insane” Manchester United legend having named his four heroes in the game.

Signed in a bargain £36.9m deal from Roma in summer 2017, Salah has blasted his way to an incredible 221 goals and 99 assists in his 366 appearances for the Reds so far. With a goal contribution every 1.14 appearances – including 20 in 17 games already this season – Salah’s place in Liverpool folklore is assured regardless of what happens over the next few months.

But with his contract at Anfield due to expire at the end of the current campaign, Salah will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1, which, at the time of writing, is now just 45 days away.

Indeed, a fresh report on Saturday has warned Liverpool supporters to brace themselves for imminent news of Salah’s departure, with the player now in his last season at Anfield and with his next destination seemingly coming to light.

Neither club nor player are yet to comment on the latest speculation, though the 32-year-old star has released an interview with Liverpool’s YouTube channel in which he states his lofty targets for the season amid heightening claims he wants to end with a bang.

“[I want to] Win it all,” Salah declared when asked about Liverpool’s ambitions for the season and with the club still alive in all four competitions.

“In my opinion, I work so hard every day, I hate the idea that we are underdogs. No, we have an incredible group, one of the best in the world.

“In each position, you’re going to find players that are one of the top three in the world. So, why don’t we win it? This city and this club have to always fight for everything.”

Salah has also been asked to pick out his football inspirations and he surprisingly named Man Utd icon Cristiano Ronaldo as one of four men he looks up to. Roma’s Francesco Totti, France legend Zinedine Zidane and Brazil icon Ronaldo complete his all-star list.

Explaining why he opted for Ronaldo – a choice many might feel is controversial given his connections to Liverpool’s arch-rivals – Salah says he is inspired by his longevity, with the Portuguese superstar still going strong as he approaches his 40th birthday.

“I love the way Ronaldo [of Brazil] was playing and [Zinedine] Zidane and [Francesco] Totti. These guys, I always looked at them and they just enjoy the game.”

On Ronaldo’s commitment to football – something many have said too about Salah – he added: “Cristiano was also the one when I started playing in Europe more, you see the way he dedicated everything to football is insane, the way he looks after himself. You can see everything, his numbers.

“But these guys I looked at when I was young and I just wished to play one game with them or to be like them one day. I had a good opportunity to play with Totti and I played with him for two years in Rome.

“It was an incredible time, I just loved it. He was incredible to be fair and his technique was insane. Very, very good person as well.”

Salah’s appreciation of Totti has also been reciprocated by the Roma legend, with the latter calling time on his career in the same summer that the Egyptian departed for Anfield. Discussing his former teammate, Totti said of the Egyptian that he’s “a player that changes any game at any time”.

Regarding his future, Salah is determined to keep any negotiations behind closed doors but did drop a cryptic hint on his future earlier this month.

“Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there is only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want,” Salah said, taking to Instagram after the recent 2-1 Anfield win over Brighton.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

Meanwhile, better news is reported over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Reds vice-captain also out of contract next summer.

Strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires, the homegrown academy star has been regarded by many as the least likely of Van Dijk and Salah to hang around next season.

However, massive new claims from a transfer journalist claim Liverpool are now ‘convinced’ Alexander-Arnold will reject the Spanish giants amid what has been described as a ‘record contract’ offer.

One player who continues to be linked with a move to Anfield is Martin Zubimendi, with the Real Sociedad midfielder having rejected the chance to move to Merseyside over the summer.

He continues to be linked with a January move, though, while both Manchester City and Arsenal are also on his trail of late.

Now the Spain midfielder has spoken out on the speculation and indicated what his approach will be to the latest rumours of a Premier League switch.

Another player of interest to Liverpool is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, with sources long revealing Richard Hughes’ interest in signing the player for a second time. Now a new report has revealed the Reds have approached the Cherries for permission to discuss a potential move with the player.

