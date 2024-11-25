Mohamed Salah turned the heat up on Liverpool and owners FSG after dropping several truth bombs on his contract situation at Anfield.

Salah – like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool. The Egyptian forward may be 32, though is showing no signs of decline having brought his goals contribution tally to 22 (12 goals, 10 assists) with a brace against Southampton on Sunday.

Salah very rarely stops to speak with journalists during the mixed zone post-match. But in the aftermath of Liverpool’s victory over the Saints, Salah was more than willing to speak up about Liverpool’s inaction regarding a new deal.

When asked for an update on his future, an exasperated-looking Salah replied: “Well we’re almost in December, I haven’t received any offers to stay at the club yet. So I’m probably more out than in.”

Asked if he’d like to stay, the forward stated: “Well you know I’ve been in the club for many years and [there’s] no club like this, but in the end it’s not in my hands.

“So as I said before it’s nearly December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

When told the fans would love for him to stay, Salah added: “I love the fans, the fans love me, but in the end it’s not in my hands and not in the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Salah was then probed on how the lack of an offer from Liverpool so far makes him feel – “Does that disappoint you?”

“Of course, yeah,” he responded.

Asked if he’s spoken to the club about precisely why there’s been no offer, Salah added: “Well I’m not going to retire soon.

“I’m just playing the… I’m just focusing on the season and… yeah, I’m trying to win the Premier League, hopefully the Champions League as well. But yeah it’s a disappointment but we’ll see.”

What is Liverpool’s gameplan?

In response to Salah’s honest and outspoken assessment of the situation, the Athletic’s James Pearce attempted to shed light on the thinking within Liverpool.

Pearce wrote: ‘Many fans will be baffled by Salah stating, “I haven’t received any offers.” However, the situation is more nuanced than that.

‘It’s inconceivable that the ongoing dialogue between sporting director Richard Hughes and Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas hasn’t involved positioning and expectation setting by both sides. Negotiations essentially involve terms being discussed verbally, which usually leads to the issuing of a formal offer.

‘Salah is adamant that hasn’t happened yet and Liverpool, whose decision-makers do not want to add fuel to the fire or make the process adversarial, haven’t confirmed or denied that’s the case.

‘Senior Anfield figures, who remain anonymous to protect relationships, have insisted that contact with Abbas has been positive and is ongoing.

‘Salah’s status as the club’s highest-paid player (his deal is worth around £350,000/$440,000 per week plus bonuses) and Liverpool’s need to continue planning for the future means this was always going to be a complex renewal with a swift resolution unlikely.

‘Liverpool want to keep Salah but it has to be within a framework that they believe makes sense financially as they seek to use their resources wisely.

‘Hughes has the added complication of trying to agree extensions with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold simultaneously.

‘Any of those three could pen pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs in 37 days.’

