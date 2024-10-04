PSG are hovering over Mohamed Salah and Liverpool's replacement could come from Borussia Dortmund

Mohamed Salah is ready to snub interest from Saudi Arabia, though a report claims the Liverpool winger could still leave by signing with PSG who are ready to blow the Reds out of the water.

Salah, 32, is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool. The Egyptian remains a truly world class performer and interest in his signature should he leave Anfield will be widespread.

By far the most talked about move is one to the Saudi Pro League. However, according to a fresh update from the Sun, Salah is set to snub the SPL. Explaining why, the report claimed Salah believes it is too early in his career for such a step down in quality while he remains at the peak of his powers.

But while that unquestionably represents good news for Liverpool, Arne Slot’s side aren’t out of the water just yet.

The Sun added French giant PSG are a genuine threat to the Reds and believe Salah has at least three years left at elite level. Accordingly, they’re said to be ready to tempt Salah with a three-year contract offer. While not explicitly stated, the inference was a three-year deal might be longer than what Liverpool are prepared to put on the table.

Furthermore, it was noted PSG will also be willing to stump up far higher wages than those Liverpool can put forward.

On the subject of who could take Salah’s place on the right wing, BILD now report Liverpool have entered the mix for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

The Reds are reportedly prepared to pay €50m (£42m / $55m) to sign the 22-year-old who scored a first-half hattrick in Dortmund’s 7-1 demolition of Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Salah stance on PSG / Adeyemi, Kubo interest confirmed

In seemingly positive news for Liverpool, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed Salah is unlikely to look favourably on a move to Paris.

Nonetheless, Liverpool fans cannot rest easy until such a day as Salah signs a new deal. Fabrizio Romano previously claimed Salah is open to hearing what Liverpool have to say.

Regarding Adeyemi – who would only be signed if Salah departs – TEAMtalk exclusively broke news of Liverpool’s interest in the Dortmund star back on September 27.

Another left-footed right winger on their shortlist is Real Sociedad ace, Takefusa Kubo. The Japan international can be signed via a €60m (£50.3m / $66.2m) release clause. Kubo’s former club Real Madrid are in line to receive 50 percent of any sale.

TAA to Real Madrid truths / Endo upgrade

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Real Madrid are NOT in active negotiations for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Like Salah as well as Virgil van Dijk, the right-back is in the final year of his deal at Anfield. Reports in Spain have claimed Real Madrid have initiated contact with the player’s camp, though Romano stressed there’s nothing concrete or advanced as yet.

Elsewhere, TBR Football state Liverpool have been granted the green light to seal the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

That comes on the back of Football Insider stating Liverpool are ready to offload Wataru Endo in January ahead of signing a midfield upgrade.

Finally, Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target over the summer, Martin Zubimendi, has broken his silence on rejecting Liverpool. That comes amid renewed speculation Zubimendi could soon sign with Manchester City on the back of losing Rodri to season-ending knee surgery.

Salah more than just a goal machine

Salah’s goalscoring exploits have been there for all to see, though what goes under the radar is the sheer volume of assists he provides.

Heading into the current campaign Salah had notched an eye-watering 89 assists for the Reds in just seven seasons. That equates to roughly 12.7 assists per year.

Liverpool’s all-time leading assister in the Premier League era is Steven Gerrard with 92. Salah currently sits just 19 behind on 73 EPL assists and has accrued that number in seven-plus seasons compared to Gerrard’s 17 seasons.

