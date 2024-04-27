Salah transfer ignites as Liverpool winger promises there’ll be ‘fire’ after Klopp relationship implodes

Mohamed Salah appears a step closer to leaving Liverpool after the Egyptian declared there would be “fire” if he spoke following a touchline bust-up with Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s season has unravelled over recent weeks, with the Reds exiting the FA Cup, Europa League and losing vital ground in the Premier League.

To retain any serious hope of overhauling Arsenal and Manchester City, Liverpool simply had to beat West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

In familiar fashion, the Reds went behind before roaring back to take a 2-1 lead. However, Liverpool could not put the game to bed and through Michail Antonio, the Hammers levelled the scores late in the second half. With two more points dropped, Liverpool’s title aspirations have all but ended.

Salah was named along with Darwin Nunez on the bench for the contest. The pair have come in for stinging criticism in recent weeks for their poor finishing.

Indeed, Reds legend Jamie Carragher has even suggested Liverpool could and perhaps should sell both forwards to begin the Arne Slot era with a clean slate.

Salah and Nunez were called upon from the bench with around 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Liverpool still held the lead at the time, though Antonio headed home his equaliser before the substitutions were made.

The TNT Sports cameras picked up an altercation between Klopp and Salah on the touchline prior to the winger’s introduction to the contest.

While Salah was waiting for a break in play to be subbed on, Klopp wandered over to Salah and spoke to the Egyptian.

Salah clearly did not take kindly to Klopp’s words and the pair engaged in a heated exchange that resulted in Nunez ushering Salah away.

A heated exchange between Mohamed Salah and Jürgen Klopp on the sidelines just before West Ham's equaliser 😳 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HuOJwvePWE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2024

When quizzed about the incident after the match, Klopp attempted to dampen concerns of a fractured relationship.

Asked if he would reveal what was said, Klopp replied: “No. But we spoke already in the dressing room, for me that’s done.”

On whether Salah also felt the matter was resolved, he added: “That was my impression, yeah.”

However, Salah appeared to take a different view of the events to his manager and was later recorded walking through the mixed zone post-match where he refused to stop for an interview.

While striding past the assembled journalists, Salah declared: “There’s going to be fire today if I speak.”

When one journalist replied “fire?” Salah responded: “Of course!”

Beginning of the end for Salah?

Salah will turn 32 this summer and his existing Reds contract will only have one year remaining.

Liverpool rejected a verbal offer worth £150m from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad last summer. The Saudi interest has not subsided and remains as strong as ever.

If Liverpool aren’t going to offer Salah a new deal, or conversely if Salah has no intention of signing one, a summer sale while the club can still collect a sizeable fee would make sense.

Goal recently reported Liverpool may only be able to recoup around £70m for Salah this summer and not close to the £150m they could’ve received last year.

Explaining why, the factors of Salah being a year older and his contract having a year less to run were mentioned.

Nonetheless, £70m for a 32-year-old with 12 months on his contract could represent excellent business for Liverpool.

The Reds appeared to get out at just the right time with Sadio Mane who flopped at Bayern Munich and is now playing in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming summer may represent the ideal time for Liverpool to sever ties with Salah too.

