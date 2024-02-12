Salah, Van Dijk stances on new Liverpool contracts emerge as timeline set for huge triple deal

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are in line for new Liverpool contracts

Liverpool need to do one thing if they are to agree new contracts with integral trio Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with all three players reportedly happy to extend their spells at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp announcing his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season has thrown the futures of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold into doubt. The world-class stars all have contracts which expire in summer 2025, which means they could theoretically push to leave Liverpool later this year.

Out of the three players, Alexander-Arnold is generally viewed as the most likely to stay due to his love for Liverpool. Van Dijk has been linked with a huge transfer to Real Madrid, while Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have been tipped to fight it out for Salah’s capture in a deal which could reach a whopping £200million.

But on Saturday, it emerged that Liverpool are ‘confident’ of tying down Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold to fresh terms. Reds fans have now been handed another significant boost, too.

As per the latest from Football Insider, Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold ‘are all open’ to extending their contracts with Liverpool.

Before they do this, though, Liverpool must show big ‘ambition’ to ensure more trophies arrive in the post-Klopp era.

As such, the appointments of a new manager and sporting director could prove vital in convincing Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

The report also provides some insight into exactly when Liverpool will begin contracts talks with the trio.

Appointments crucial to Liverpool contract success

Once they have landed a new manager and sporting director, the latter will enter straight into contract talks with the relevant parties, alongside the rest of the Liverpool hierarchy.

It is possible that Salah and Van Dijk could end their careers at Liverpool. Saudi Pro League chiefs are determined to make Salah the new poster boy of their competition, but there is a good chance he has been put off after what happened to Jordan Henderson at Al-Ettifaq.

Salah is 31 years old, so if Liverpool manage to tie him down until 2027 or beyond then the Egypt star might opt to call time on his glorious career at Anfield.

Van Dijk is one year older than Salah, and the Dutchman would also be keen on hanging up his boots at Liverpool as he is adored by the club’s supporters.

Given Alexander-Arnold’s growing importance to the Liverpool team, the versatile star is reportedly in line to receive a major pay rise which may see his earnings surpass the £200k-a-week mark.

