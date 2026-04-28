Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Napoli centre-back Sam Beukema, with TEAMtalk understanding the Dutch defender is firmly on their radar ahead of the summer window and amid an update on the future of Ibrahima Konate.

Sources have confirmed that Beukema is highly regarded by Reds boss Arne Slot, whose interest in the player dates back several years.

During his time at Feyenoord, Slot actively attempted to sign Beukema from Go Ahead Eagles, and that admiration has remained ever since, as we exclusively revealed in September last year.

TEAMtalk can further reveal that Slot has made his feelings clear internally, communicating his admiration for Beukema directly to Liverpool’s recruitment team, including sporting director Richard Hughes, as the club shapes their defensive shortlist.

Beukema is now understood to be among a number of centre-back options Liverpool are assessing as they look to strengthen their depth in that area – an issue that has affected the squad in recent seasons due to limited cover.

The presence of several Dutch players within the current squad is also viewed as a potential advantage, which could help Beukema settle quickly at Anfield should a move materialise.

The 25-year-old has been a regular for Napoli this season, featuring in 30 matches across all competitions, including appearances in the Champions League, further underlining his growing pedigree at the top level.

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Arne Slot wants Serie A star at Liverpool

However, prising Beukema away from Italy will not be straightforward.

Beukema is under contract with Napoli until 2030, and sources indicate the Serie A side would only consider offers in excess of £30million (€35m, $40m), with the defender not actively up for sale.

Despite that stance, Liverpool’s long-standing interest and Slot’s personal backing ensure Beukema remains one to watch as the summer window approaches.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still keen to tie Ibrahima Konate down to a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the season’s end.

As we revealed at the beginning of April, the Reds have struck a broad agreement on salary terms with the centre-back and are increasingly confident of tying him down.

Liverpool are also set to have more options in defence as Jeremy Jacquet will be arriving from Rennes in the summer. Highly-rated youngster Giovani Leoni is on the road to recovery from a torn ACL, too, and he should be back for pre-season.

But with Virgil van Dijk past his prime at the age of 34, Liverpool believe they need more options at centre-back for next term, and Beukema is a player to watch closely, with Slot a huge admirer of the Napoli star.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move to hijack Tottenham’s planned signing of Marcos Senesi, with a report revealing four strong reasons why the Reds could beat their rivals to a deal.

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