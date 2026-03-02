Samson Baidoo is a new target for Liverpool and Man City

Liverpool are in pole position to sign rising Ligue 1 star Samson Baidoo, though Manchester City are also pursuing him, a report has claimed.

Baidoo is a 21-year-old centre-back who spent time developing at Austrian clubs Liefering, Grazer AK and Red Bull Salzburg. He swapped Liefering for Salzburg in July 2022 and went on to play 71 times for the club, scoring on two occasions.

Baidoo became the latest player the Red Bull conglomerate made profit on when he joined Lens for €8million in July last year.

Since then, the one-cap Austria international has made 20 appearances in France.

Baidoo has adapted quickly to Ligue 1 and is already being touted for a lucrative transfer, with clubs from the Premier League, German Bundesliga and Serie A all interested.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool and Man City ‘lead the race’ to prise Baidoo out of Lens this summer.

Liverpool have supposedly identified him as the ‘ideal successor’ for Virgil van Dijk in their backline. City, meanwhile, aim to purchase Baidoo this summer before loaning him back to Lens to continue his development for another season.

Lens are open to selling Baidoo if a bid worth €45-55m (up to £48m / $64m) comes in. A transfer in that range would make him Lens’ record sale, surpassing the €40m RB Leipzig paid for Lois Openda in July 2023.

In addition to Liverpool and City, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have been scouting him consistently as they weigh up opening talks.

The report provides a comprehensive look at Baidoo’s style of play and how he could make the step up to the Premier League.

The youngster has developed rapidly in France and now appears ‘ready for top-tier competition’, most likely in England.

Not only is Baidoo a ‘physical force’, he is also described as a ‘tactical mastermind’.

He is ‘one of the toughest centre-backs in Ligue 1’, with scouts labelling him ‘athletic, durable and explosive’.

West Ham, Crystal Palace also watching Baidoo

His ‘lightning-fast’ reaction time means he is a successful last line of defence for his current club.

We revealed in December that West Ham United and Crystal Palace are among the teams tracking Baidoo’s progress.

While Baidoo is clearly an exciting talent, Liverpool fans would rather see a bigger name move to Anfield this summer.

It emerged earlier on Monday that Arne Slot’s side have ‘explored’ a sensational deal for an Inter Milan defender. They are reportedly battling Arsenal for the Italian’s capture.

