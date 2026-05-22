Liverpool ‘reach agreement’ to sign attacking midfielder as Fabrizio Romano says ‘here we go’

Liverpool will bring Samuel Martínez to Anfield when he turns 18 after agreeing a deal with his club Atlético Nacional, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

While Liverpool’s immediate priority in the summer transfer window is to sign a right-winger to replace the outgoing Mohamed Salah, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are also keen on snapping up top talents for the future, too.

Liverpool signed central defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma last summer, while another centre-back, Jeremy Jacquet, will make the switch from Rennes in the summer of 2026.

It has now emerged that Liverpool have already secured a deal for Samuel Martínez, an attacking midfielder who is on the books of Atletico Nacional at the moment.

Martínez is just 17 years of age and won the Under-17 South American Championship with Colombia in 2026.

Samuel Martínez will join Liverpool in 2027

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Colombian gem will move to Liverpool when he turns 18.

Romano wrote on X at 2:52pm on May 22: “Liverpool agree deal to sign Samuel Martínez from Atletico Nacional, here we go!

“Deal in place for 17 year old Colombian talent to join in 2027, as soon as he turns 18. #LFC anticipate Borussia Dortmund, as @PSierraR revealed.

“Agreement closed.”

Reliable journalist Pipe Sierra has also revealed that an agreement has been reached between Liverpool and Atletico Nacional over Martinez.

Sierra wrote on X at 1:56pm on May 22: “Exclusive: Samuel Martínez (17) is just a few details away from becoming a new #Liverpool player.

“They reached an agreement for him to become the new talent of the ‘reds’ for 1M$ and sign for 5 years. They are advancing in the final documentation after outbidding other European giants

“The Colombian will stay at #AtléticoNacional until he reaches the age of majority. The ‘verdolaga’ will retain % of future sale”

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