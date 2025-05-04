Liverpool are reported to have sanctioned Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early departure to Real Madrid before his deal is due to officially expire with the move to net the Reds a welcome financial boost – while Richard Hughes has also held talks over a deal for a top Brazilian star tipped as his replacement.

The 26-year-old has a 20-year association with boyhood club Liverpool, having initially joined the club as a wee six-year-old. Now regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs, Alexander-Arnold has helped the Reds win eight major honours and having also contributed towards an impressive 115 goals (23 scored, 92 assists) in 351 appearances for the club.

However, with his deal due to expire on July 1 – just 58 days from now – Alexander-Arnold is widely reported to have agreed a move to long-term suitors Real Madrid on a free transfer.

But the Spanish giants are also wanting to bring the move forward to allow them to register the player for the upcoming Club World Cup, with Real’s campaign beginning with a clash against Al-Hilal in Miami on June 15.

To that end, a report on Saturday claimed the Reds would make this possible if three conditions were met.

Now, per a report in The Sun, the Spanish giants have agreed to meet the first of those conditions by agreeing to meet sporting director Richard Hughes’ demands for a one-off payment of €1m (£850,000, $1.3m) to secure his early release.

As a result, Alexander-Arnold is now expected to complete the move to the Bernabeu on June 1 – one month prior to originally expected. And with the Reds’ vice-captain also forgoing the final month’s wages at Anfield – saving Liverpool another £720,000 (four x £180,000 a week), Liverpool can now pocket an unexpected bonus of £1.72m from his sale.

Liverpool hold talks over Brazilian right-back

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly pushing forwards with plans to sign an upcoming Brazilian star who could ultimately succeed Alexander-Arnold in the starting line-up.

Reds boss Arne Slot has indicated that Conor Bradley will be given the chance to stake a claim for a regular shirt next season and prove himself worthy of being Trent’s long-term heir.

However, with a slightly dubious injury record – Bradley has missed 45 matches over the last two seasons, nursing various knocks – it makes sense for the Reds to also consider signing another option to play there this summer.

Now, according to an update from CaughtOffside, Liverpool have discussed the signing of Brazil star Wesley Franca with Flamengo.

It’s understood the Reds have been monitoring the 21-year-old for around a year and have now met with the Brazilian side to discuss his possible deal.

Flamengo reportedly value the player at around the €35m (£29.8m, $39.6m) and are open to his departure this summer if his asking price is met and amid claims both Chelsea and Manchester City are also considering an approach.

Five reasons for Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid

By Samuel Bannister

Constant expectation of major trophies

While Alexander-Arnold has amassed a respectable medal collection with Liverpool, winning just about everything there is to win, the sheer frequency of honours he could expect to pick up at Real Madrid may outweigh it. Madrid are the Champions League’s most successful club, winning two of the past three finals and five of the past nine, and could enable Alexander-Arnold to add some more glittering honours to his cabinet. Winning trophies with Liverpool will always be special for Alexander-Arnold, but he could become even more decorated at Real Madrid – and in an age where people seem fixated on honours when judging a player, that could hold some weight.

Ballon d’Or ambitions

Alexander-Arnold recently hinted he would like to aim for the Ballon d’Or while in the prime of his career. And although Manchester City’s Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, it has more frequently been claimed by LaLiga players than Premier League players in recent memory. Only once has a Liverpool player won the Ballon d’Or; there have, in contrast, been 12 times when a Real Madrid player has, which is the joint-most of any club. Alexander-Arnold could boost his chances of winning football’s biggest individual accolade by standing out in a star-studded Real Madrid team with his own unique role.

Experiencing a different culture

On one hand, Alexander-Arnold is in his comfort zone, playing for his boyhood club for the only team he has ever known. That may suit him, but he may also be eager to challenge himself in a different league and culture. Spanish football is experiencing a resurgence – the men’s national team are the current European champions, the women’s team are the current world champions, and La Liga representatives Real Madrid are the reigning European champions at club level – and it would be fascinating to see how he would adapt to that style of play. The lifestyle would also be a change for Alexander-Arnold and, deep down, who wouldn’t prefer the Spanish climates?

Bellingham linkup

If he was to move to Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold would be able to link up with another English superstar in the shape of Jude Bellingham. The pair get on well thanks to being international teammates and that may help Alexander-Arnold settle in the Spanish capital. Bellingham certainly hit the ground running after joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund and Alexander-Arnold could back himself to do the same. English players abroad can often become popular and Real Madrid could assemble a squad that contains two of the very best.

Having no regrets

Who knows, but this opportunity might never come around again. Real Madrid have shown determination to wait for the right target in cases such as Kylian Mbappe, but their need to reinforce at right-back is becoming more urgent and if it isn’t with Alexander-Arnold, it could be with one of a number of alternatives. The ship might sail. In that case, Alexander-Arnold’s decision might be made for him, but would he look back with any regrets? By moving to Madrid, he could say that he had tested himself on the most illustrious of stages. He will have had a splendid career still if not, but he will have to consider if he will be wondering ‘what if?’ by the time he reaches the end of his career – hopefully a long way away just yet.

